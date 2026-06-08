Laboratory Engineer
Avaron AB / Laborantjobb / Lund Visa alla laborantjobb i Lund
2026-06-08
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a material analysis team working with paperboard and packaging materials in a laboratory environment where accuracy, structure, and quality matter every day. In this role, you will support analysis and testing that helps ensure reliable material performance and contributes to the continued development of laboratory capabilities. It is a great opportunity for you who enjoy practical lab work, careful evaluation, and being part of a collaborative environment with clear quality standards.
Job DescriptionYou will prepare and analyze paperboard and packaging materials using laboratory instruments.
You will perform tests in a laboratory environment according to established standard operating procedures.
You will collect data and document results in laboratory reports.
You will handle orders and data in a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).
You will contribute to the development and improvement of laboratory capabilities.
You will work with test areas such as paperboard analysis, mechanical and physical properties of packaging materials, and adhesion between packaging material layers.
RequirementsLaboratory experience.
Ability to work thoroughly and accurately with a strong quality focus.
Ability to communicate well in both Swedish and English with colleagues and stakeholders requesting analysis.
A positive, service-minded, and flexible approach with focus on delivering high-quality results in a timely manner.
Ability to collaborate well in a team and contribute to shared goals.
Ability to complete a drug test before the assignment begins.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7869622-2040924". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9952160