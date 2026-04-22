Laboratory engineer
Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-22
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Job description
Do you want to work with laboratory development for world-leading players in Medical Technology and Hygiene?
We are continuously seeking to connect experienced and ambitious Laboratory Engineers for future consultancy assignments. Our clients are global market leaders developing life-essential products in areas such as advanced wound care, personal hygiene, and surgical solutions. As a consultant with us, you will have the opportunity to step into technically advanced laboratory environments and make a real difference for millions of users worldwide.
Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
The length, scope, and exact responsibilities of assignments vary depending on the client and the specific role. Since this is a spontaneous application to cover future needs, we have not set a specific assignment length, but on average, assignments last for about 6 months.
This is not an advertisement for a single, immediate opening, but an invitation to connect with us for future potential employment and consulting opportunities as our client base expands and new projects are secured.
We continuously match our consultants with incoming requests from our clients. Submit your open application today so that we have your profile ready when the perfect assignment arises!
Responsibilities
The length, scope, and exact responsibilities of assignments vary depending on the client and the specific role.
Typical assignments and responsibilities may include:
Advanced Material Testing: Performing mechanical and physical tests.
Product Evaluation: Conducting performance tests to ensure that products such as wound dressings or hygiene articles meet strict specifications.
Prototyping: Collaborating with R&D teams to evaluate new material choices in early development stages.
Quality Standards: Documenting all results in accordance with international regulatory requirements and standards (e.g., ISO 13485 and MDR).
Instrumentation: Responsibility for the calibration and maintenance of laboratory equipment to ensure the highest testing precision.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who thrives in a large-scale, professional environment where quality and safety always come first. You are methodical, enjoy diving deep into technical problems, and are comfortable documenting your work at a high scientific level.
Your Qualifications:
Education: Degree in Chemical Engineering, Materials Science, or equivalent.
Laboratory Experience: You have a structured approach to lab work, preferably with a focus on polymers.
Regulatory Understanding: Experience working in regulated environments (ISO, GLP, or similar) is highly meritorious.
Communication: You have great communication skills and fluent in English (written and spoken), as our clients often operate in international contexts.
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential. Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/dd0418cf-9b3c-457d-98a7-ddceedc475a1
Södra Hamngatan 35 (visa karta
)
411 14 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9870322