Laboratory Engineer
Atlas Antibodies AB / Laborantjobb / Stockholm
2025-01-22
We are looking for a new colleague to support the validation and development of products in the R&D department. Your main tasks as Laboratory Engineer will be to validate and set specifications for our products, perform investigational studies to support processes (such as product life-cycle management and technical customer support), and perform laboratory testing in product development initiatives. Your main area of responsibility will be the Western Blot application.
Atlas Antibodies, owned by Patricia Industries, is a leading provider of advanced reagents for biomedical research. With roots in the Human Protein Atlas project, the company manufactures highly validated antibodies and solutions, contributing to increased global health and well-being by enabling ground-breaking medical discovery, better diagnosis, and patient outcomes. As part of Atlas Antibodies, you have the possibility to follow the products from development to shipping to customers, since all functions are gathered under "one roof" in our new facilities in Forskaren Hagastaden.
The Atlas Antibodies R&D team ensure reproducible and efficient manufacturing and life-cycle management of our core offering of primary antibodies, but also the development of new products and services. The team is well synchronized utilizing weekly planning to check on priorities, and monthly R&D seminar series where we share our findings and discuss interesting topics.
As Laboratory Engineer in R&D you get to collaborate with other departments, especially with QC, and there are good opportunities to learn about the functions throughout the organization.
Your main tasks and responsibilities
• Generate product specifications according to defined procedure
• Perform laboratory work contributing to product development
• Support product care and technical customer support by investigational studies
• Ensure lab and instrument maintenance and a safe work environment
• Actively contribute to improvements of processes and methods
• Contribute to scientific and technical development
About you
Your background and experience
• Master's degree within natural sciences- chemistry or biology
• Laboratory Experience > 1 year
• Experience working in biochemistry
• Knowledge and practical experience in the Western Blot (WB) technique
• Good communication and documentation skills
• Fluent in English, both verbal and written
Personal profile
You enjoy working with practical tasks in the laboratory. We believe that you are a team-player that collaborates with the team to find solutions. You take accountability on the deliveries you're assigned to and it's important that you can work independently according to defined processes.
Our offer
Atlas Antibodies offers a welcoming culture and a beneficial pension policy, wellness allowance, weekly wellness hour as well as insurance. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. You will work alongside colleagues who are dedicated to collaborating effectively, dare to challenge each other and develop together.
Application
The last application date will be 2025-02-01. If you find the role interesting, then do not hesitate to apply. We will be handling applications continuously so the position can be filled before the application deadline.
We look forward to reading your application!
