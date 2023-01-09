Laboratory Engineer
We are looking for a Laboratory Engineer for the department Material Technology in Karlskrona
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. At the factory in Karlskrona, we are designing, developing and manufacturing high-voltage power cable solutions that enables
the transition to renewable energy.
As a Laboratory Engineer, you will play an important role in generating reliable, consistent and accurate laboratory results. We are looking for someone who can help us meet the increasing demands for material testing in NKT, for customer and R&D projects, production and other functions within NKT. You will be a part of the transition against green energy in the world.
The role is about:
• Plan, perform and report laboratory work according to applicable standards and instructions.
• Quality control of incoming material and quality assurance of certain manufacturing steps.
• Operating and maintaining laboratory equipment.
Are you an analytical team player who is thorough and methodical in their work and are eager to learn. You see possibilities and take initiative in finding solutions. We expect you to enjoy laboratory work, to be a service-oriented person with a passion to engage and support your co-workers. Responsibility, quality awareness, engagement and flexibility are important personal characteristics.
Your profile:
• You have at least a bachelor degree in engineering, chemistry or physics OR have gained similar knowledge through working.
• Your Swedish and English are fluent, both written and spoken.
• Good knowledge of MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) is meritorious.
Contact and application
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment where you will be able to develop on a personal as well as on a career level? Let us know, we are waiting for you! Please apply at our website at latest 31th of January. Applications will be handled on ongoing basis. Be aware that tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager Rickard Nilsson at +46 730 50 70 93. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HRBP Alice Jerlmark, alice.jerlmark@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström +46 734 070 243
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
