Laboratory Engineer - Materials Characterisation & R&D
AxÖ Consulting AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Hofors Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Hofors
2026-07-03
, Ovanåker
, Sandviken
, Hedemora
, Falun
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AxÖ Consulting AB i Hofors
, Sandviken
, Avesta
, Borlänge
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
"We are looking for a Laboratory Engineer who thrives on understanding why materials behave the way they do. Someone who enjoys getting hands-on in the lab, developing methods, solving technical challenges and turning microstructural observations into insights that support innovation, production and customer success. This is an opportunity to take ownership of a laboratory that is central to our future development and help unlock its full potential."
– Tania Loaiza, R&D Manager
Help shape the future of specialty steel
At Ovako, we combine more than 300 years of industrial expertise with modern technology and a strong commitment to sustainability. As a leading European producer of specialty steel, we continuously develop products and processes that meet future demands for performance, quality and reduced climate impact.
Research and development play a vital role in this journey. Through advanced materials characterisation, testing and metallurgical expertise, we generate knowledge that strengthens both our products and manufacturing processes.
We are now looking for a Laboratory Engineer who wants to build deep expertise in materials characterisation while helping shape the future of specialty steel. This is a role for someone who enjoys combining practical laboratory work with advanced technical analysis and is motivated by creating long-term value through scientific knowledge and continuous improvement.
The role
As a Laboratory Engineer within Ovako's R&D organisation, you will take dedicated ownership of our materials laboratory and play a key role in ensuring it delivers maximum value to the business.
Acting as the technical focal point for materials characterisation, testing and failure analysis, you will collaborate closely with researchers, production teams, customers and external partners. The role combines hands-on laboratory work with technical analysis, method development and continuous improvement, giving you considerable freedom to plan, prioritise and drive your own work.
Your work will contribute directly to R&D projects, production-related investigations and customer assignments, generating knowledge that supports both today's operations and tomorrow's product development.
Responsibilities
Operating, maintaining and calibrating laboratory equipment to ensure high reliability and readiness
Performing materials characterisation and testing of steels and other metallic materials
Preparing metallographic samples, conducting optical microscopy and performing image analysis
Working with scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and hardness testing
Conducting failure analysis and root cause investigations
Developing, validating and documenting test methods to ensure reproducibility and traceability
Explaining technical findings clearly to internal stakeholders and international customers
Support university collaboration, including supervision of students
Contributing to a deeper understanding of structure–property relationships in steels
Identifying opportunities to further develop laboratory methods, analytical capabilities and ways of working
Your profile
You're a proactive and hands-on engineer with genuine technical depth and a passion for materials engineering. You enjoy combining careful experimentation with practical problem-solving and take pride in producing reliable results that others can build upon. You work independently and drive activities forward with confidence.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
A Bachelor's degree or higher in Materials Engineering, Metallurgy or a related field
At least three years of practical laboratory experience
Experience in developing and validating test methods
Experience in equipment maintenance, calibration and laboratory operation
Strong metallography knowledge, including sectioning, mounting, polishing, etching and quantitative analysis such as grain size and retained austenite measurements
Hands-on experience with optical microscopy, image analysis and scanning electron microscopy (SEM)
Strong communication skills and the ability to explain technical results to different audiences
Good command of English, both written and spoken
Meritorious
Fatigue testing
Non metallic inclusion investigation
Heat-treatment fundamentals
Alloy development and new steel grades
Understanding how composition and processing influence material properties
Who are you?
We believe you are the kind of engineer who naturally takes ownership and enjoys building deep technical expertise over time.
You are curious and analytical, motivated by understanding how materials, processes and microstructures interact to influence performance. While you enjoy working hands-on in the laboratory, you also appreciate the bigger picture and understand how robust methods, reliable data and technical knowledge create long-term value for the business.
We believe you are:
Proactive and self-driven
Analytical, structured and quality-conscious
Hands-on with a practical approach to problem-solving
Communicative, collaborative and able to build strong relationships
Motivated by continuous improvement and long-term technical development
Location: Hofors, Sweden, on site. Ovako offers a relocation package.
Application and information
This recruitment is managed by AxÖ Consulting. For questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please contact:
Fiddelie Nyvall: fiddelie.nyvall@axoconsulting.se
Linda Axäng: linda.axang@axoconsulting.se
Please note: As this recruitment takes place during the summer holiday period, response times may be longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and will get back to all candidates as soon as possible.
Background checks may be conducted as part of the recruitment process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AxÖ Consulting AB
(org.nr 559099-7531), https://axoconsulting.se/
Dammbrovägen 5 (visa karta
)
691 80 KARLSKOGA Arbetsplats
Where metallurgy, innovation and laboratory expertise come together Jobbnummer
9992232