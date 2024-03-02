Laboratory assistant in environmental DNA to IVL
2024-03-02
Are you a student with experience of working in a lab, possibly including laboratory analysis of DNA or environmental DNA (eDNA)? We are looking for a structured team player who is passionate about quality and service. If this sounds like you, apply today as selections are ongoing!
OM TJÄNSTEN
For our clients environmental chemistry group, located in Stockholm, we are now looking to expand their team with a part time student in molecular biology to support the work with the analysis of eDNA from a wide range of environmental samples.
The interest of authorities and companies in using environmental DNA when analysing biodiversity has increased recently and now they need to expand the group to meet this need. Your working hours will therefore be based on the needs of the customer.
IVL's laboratory has many accredited methods, and high quality is the basis of their business, but they also have a flexibility that allows them to carry out more customer-tailored and research oriented assignments.
You are offered
• A workplace in central Stockholm with committed and competent colleagues
• A dedicated consultant manager and career partner
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Soil, water and air sample processing
• DNA-extraction and purification
• PCR quantification by cubit
• Participating in the quality work
• Preparing equipment for analysis (e.g. washing and burning of glassware, thawing samples, sending out sampling equipment to customers, preparing stock solutions and gels, clean-up ..)
• Supporting in other types of analyses such as IVLs effect tests using modified cell cultures
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• An ongoing education in molecular biology / biomedical analysis or similar, graduation earliest in 2025
• Practical experience of working in a lab
• Basic understanding of DNA sequencing and molecular methods for biodiversity analysis
• Good communication skills in English
• Experience in independent work
It is meritorious if you have
• Communication skills in Swedish
• Practical experience of working with eDNA or qPCR
• Practical experience of working with cell cultures
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structure
• Organized
• Communication skills
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
