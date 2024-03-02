Laboratory assistant i analytical chemistry to IVL
Are you a student with experience of working in a lab, possibly in analytical chemistry? We are looking for a structured team player who is quality-conscious and service-oriented. If this sounds like you, apply today as selections are ongoing!
OM TJÄNSTEN
For IVL's environmental chemistry group, located in Stockholm, we are now looking to expand their team with a part time student in (analytical) chemistry to support their work with the analysis of environmental pollutants in a wide range of environmental samples.
The chemical analysis activities are closely linked to IVL's other activities, for example environmental monitoring, measurements of biodiversity, technology solutions to prevent the spread of dangerous substances and research into the effects of chemicals in products or the environment. Your working hours will therefore be based on the needs of the customer.
IVL's laboratory has many accredited methods, and a high quality is the basis of their business, but we also have a flexibility that allows them to carry out more customer-tailored and research-oriented assignments.
You are offered
• A workplace in central Stockholm with committed and competent colleagues
• A dedicated consultant manager and career partner
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Receiving and registering samples
• Preparing equipment for analysis (e.g. washing and burning of glassware, thawing samples, clean-up, ..)
• Sample extraction
• Running the samples on instruments
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• An ongoing education in analytical chemistry or similar, graduation earliest in 2025
• Practical experience of working in a lab
• Good communication skills in English
It is meritorious if you have
• Communication skills in Swedish
• Experience in analytical chemistry and sample processing and clean up
• Practical experience with solid phase extractions (SPE)
• Practical experience with running GC or LC MS/ MS instruments
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structure
• Organized
• Communication skills
