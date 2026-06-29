Laboratory Assistant - Material Science & Analysis
Academic Work Sweden AB / Biomedicinjobb / Sundsvall Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Sundsvall
2026-06-29
, Timrå
, Mark
, Härnösand
, Nordanstig
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Sundsvall
, Timrå
, Härnösand
, Kramfors
, Hudiksvall
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for a varied laboratory role where quality, analysis and precision are in focus? At Vesta Si you have the opportunity to become part of an innovative company that develops, manufactures and sells ceramic materials. You will work in a technically exciting environment alongside dedicated colleagues, helping to ensure the high quality of the company's products. We look forward to receiving your application!
About the role
Vesta Si is part of the SKF Group and develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced ceramic powders and materials that play a vital role in high-precision industrial products, particularly ball and roller bearings.
The Ljungaverk site employs approximately 25 people. In this role, you will work closely with colleagues in the laboratory as well as with employees across other parts of the business. Collaboration is characterized by a structured approach, a strong focus on quality and continuous improvement.
You will be employed as a consultant by Academic Work and assigned to Vesta Si. This is a long-term assignment with excellent opportunities for continued professional development within the company.
You are offered
The opportunity to join a company making significant investments for the future
A stable and long-term employer within the SKF Group
A varied workday in a collaborative and down-to-earth culture
A supportive and friendly team that enjoys working together
Work tasks
In this role, you will primarily perform routine analyses of ceramic powders as part of quality control. You will also document and report analytical results, carry out routine maintenance of laboratory equipment and help maintain an organized and efficient laboratory environment.
Your responsibilities will include
Performing routine quality control analyses of ceramic powders
Documenting and reporting analytical results in the company's systems
Conducting routine maintenance of laboratory equipment
Maintaining a clean, organized and efficient laboratory environment
Supporting other areas of the business with process development activities
We are looking for
Have a technical or scientific education at high school level
Have practical laboratory experience, preferably in a materials, physics or chemistry laboratory
Have good computer and IT skills
Have excellent communication skills in English, written and spoken, because it is the corporate language
It is considered an advantage if you have:
A post-secondary degree, preferably in Materials Science, Physics or Chemistry
Experience from a manufacturing industry
Experience working with ISO 9001:2015
Knowledge of additional languages besides English
We also value knowledge in one or more of the following areas:
Analysis of ceramic materials
Analysis of powdered materials
As well as experience with one or more of the following analytical techniques:
X-ray diffraction (XRD)
X-ray fluorescence (XRF)
Specific surface area analysis using gas adsorption (BET)
Particle size analysis
Carbon and oxygen analysis using combustion techniques
Wet sieving of powders
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Great importance will be placed on your personal qualities. To succeed in this role, you are structured, quality-conscious and responsible. You have an keen eye for details and enjoy working in a systematic and methodical way. At the same time, you are a team player who contributes to an open and collaborative culture where everyone supports one another and shares responsibility.
We believe you are:
Responsible
Organized
Helpful and cooperative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is managed by Academic Work. All questions regarding the position should be directed to Academic Work.
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis and the advertisement will be removed once a sufficient number of candidates have reached the final stage of the recruitment process. Applicants are required to submit a CV. A cover letter is not required, as it is not used as part of the selection process. The recruitment process includes two assessment tests: a personality assessment and a cognitive ability test. These assessments are used to identify candidates with the greatest potential for the role while promoting equality, diversity and a fair recruitment process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PVL1ZH". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Sjögatan 23 (visa karta
)
852 34 SUNDSVALL Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9983030