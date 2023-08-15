Laboratorietekniker
BioReperia is expanding our team with a Laboratory technician to reach new goals
Do you have a passion for life science and want to use it to make an impact on the treatment of cancer patients? Do you have some years of experience working as a clinical laboratory technician or similar? If so, we hope you will apply for this new position at BioReperia and join us in realizing our vision.
About BioReperia
BioReperia 's vision is to radically reduce cancer mortality by improving patient diagnosis and accelerating drug discovery. BioReperia has developed an innovative solution to cut the time and cost of finding the right anti-cancer treatment for the right patient within a week instead of waiting up to six months. The product is already on the market worldwide to accelerate drug discovery for the pharma industry. The company has six employees and has its laboratories and offices in Linköping. BioReperia is expanding its team to accommodate a growing demand for our products on the drug discovery market and the launch of our clinical precision medicine products.
About the position:
The position as laboratory technician will include applying techniques used in the lab, for example, cell culturing, handling and preparing clinical cancer samples, handling zebrafish eggs and larvae, microinjection in zebrafish larvae, fluorescent microscopy techniques, and image analysis. You will assist team members with inventory, orders, and general lab duties. Since the laboratory is working according to ISO-13485 and ISO-15189 standards, you will also be responsible for keeping records and otherwise acting according to these standards when performing your professional functions.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
General lab duties
Maintaining quality work in the lab
Imaging
Image analysis
Cell culture
Tissue preparation
Zebrafish handling (breeding, sorting etc)
Documentation
What you'll bring to the role:
We are looking for a person with a passion for life science that is service-oriented, problem-solving, and passionate about delivering high quality. With a structured way of working, you should be able to work with a project-based mindset that includes your own responsibilities. You are self-driven and a positive, flexible person with good communication skills and abilities to collaborate.You have a bachelor- or master's degree in biomedical laboratory science, chemistry, biology, molecular or medical biology, or similar. You should have good verbal and written communication skills in English and a minimum of 1-year experience with mammalian cell culturing.
Besides this, it is also appreciated if you have experience within
Working according to ISO13485 and/or ISO15189
Sales support, technical support, and/or customer support within life science
Working with human tissues and/or research animals
