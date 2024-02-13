Laboratorieetekniker
2024-02-13
Role Description
Comminution Reimagined Sweden AB ("CRS") seeks a Laboratory Technician to operate their growing portfolio of custom-designed test equipment at their offices and laboratory in Gothenburg.
The Laboratory Technician will have primary responsibility for the company's test equipment and for conducting and documenting the extensive and growing range of tests that are an essential input to the engineering design process. The test work spans multiple elements of the comminution process and experimental techniques, including materials development (primarily for wear properties) and mill performance testing across different operating conditions.
The specific responsibilities include:
Setting up and running tests on the various laboratory test apparatus the company has designed and built.
Further processing of ore samples as required for the specific tests (including mass measurement, splitting and sieving, moisture measurement and optical microscopy).
Collecting and storing all relevant test results and storing these in an organized manner.
Documenting test results in the form of short test reports.
Discussing test results with the engineering team, and where appropriate, with end customers.
Improving existing test procedures, writing new test procedures and giving input into improving the design of the test equipment.
Managing the related aspects of the Gothenburg laboratory, including storage of ore samples, housekeeping and equipment maintenance.
Supporting the test team at the pilot site. This will include occasional visits to conduct specific tests on the pilot equipment, aligning on common test procedures, and supporting the pilot team process and document results.
For the right individual, there will be scope for the role to expand over time beyond the above responsibilities and may include opportunities for international travel to customer installations to conduct tests at the production scale.
Role Requirements
CRS faces many exciting challenges, and we therefore want to ensure that our team consists of the right individuals. As a part of the CRS Gothenburg team, the successful candidate will work in a small, but very dynamic start-up environment. The role requires the ability to work both independently and to fit into, and contribute to, the team.
Specific attributes that we require include:
Familiarity with basic laboratory equipment (precision scales, microscopes, electronic instrumentation and data recorders) and generic laboratory test procedures. There will be scope to develop skills in our custom-designed test equipment and on mineral ore-specific test procedures.
Meticulous attention to detail and a rigorous approach to ensuring consistency across tests.
A mindset that views repetitive testing as an opportunity to get better and learn more each time.
Good time management and work discipline, including prompt documenting of test results.
Good housekeeping.
Comfort working on your own as well as collaborating with and supporting the engineering design team.
An inquiring mind and willingness to learn new skills.
The ideal candidate will have either an undergraduate or a technical qualification, or work experience relevant to general scientific laboratory, testing and experimental procedures outlined above. That said, this role is open to applicants without prior work experience.
Applicants must be EU citizens/ resident and be already resident in Gothenburg. CRS is unfortunately not able to assist with work permits for non-residents, or with securing accommodation in Gothenburg. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-14
E-post: magnus.evertsson@chalmers.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Comminution Reimagined Sweden AB
(org.nr 559209-5359), https://www.comminutionreimagined.com/
Ingela Gathenhielms Gata 7 (visa karta
)
421 30 VÄSTRA FRÖLUNDA Kontakt
Magnus Evertsson magnus.evertsson@chalmers.se 0709218708 Jobbnummer
8466449