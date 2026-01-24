laboratorieassistent / tekniker till Innoscentia
Join Innoscentia as a Laboratory Assistant / Technician (2 Roles Available)
Are you ready to play a vital role in a fast-paced startup environment? At Innoscentia, we are combating food waste by advancing the research and development of Smart Label technology, and we are looking for two hands-on individuals to support our scientific team.
Innoscentia - who are we?
We are a Swedish food-tech startup that aims to disrupt the way we measure and indicate the shelf life of food, and thereby eliminate avoidable food waste. Founded in the university town of Lund, we have been devoted to developing what we are convinced will be the next paradigm shift in the food system: Dynamic Shelf Life Labels.
Our smart labels are equipped with a bio-sensor that reacts with the gases emitted by the spoilage bacteria in degrading food products. We are right now on the verge of finalizing our first generation of labels and will start piloting our solutions in the very close future.
To accomplish this we are expanding our team in Lund, Sweden and are currently welcoming applications for two positions. We welcome everyone to apply!
The Opportunities:
Full-Time Laboratory Assistant/Technician: This role is open for negotiation between 75% to 100% employment.
Temporary Laboratory Assistant/Technician: A temporary position where we also welcome students to apply.
What You Will Do: As part of our small team, you will provide essential hands-on laboratory support across both our microbiology and chemistry departments.
Microbiology: You will perform microbial analysis (preparing and working with petri dishes), execute precise methods for striking/streaking plates to isolate colonies, and handle sterilization processes like autoclaving. You will also perform routine microbial counting and monitoring.
Chemistry: You will assist with routine laboratory testing and follow established protocols for chemical analyses and synthesis.
Laboratory Operations & Support: Maintain laboratory organization, cleanliness, and safety. Monitor, restock, and manage lab consumables and inventory
Develop: Contribute with ideas and suggestions on how we can improve our way of working, methods and protocols.
What We Are Looking For:
Experience: Prior experience in a lab environment is a benefit, particularly within microbiology or microbiota areas.
Technical Skills: Familiarity with fundamental microbial methods (autoclaving, counting, streaking) and the ability to accurately document results.
Mindset: We are looking for a self going colleague with a high level of precision who can follow detailed step-by-step technical instructions. You should also be curious, like to do research and contribute with ideas how things can be developed.
Attitude: You should have a collaborative, team-focused mindset and a proactive, hands-on attitude towards daily operational lab work.
Who should apply:
Laboratory students or recent graduates
or
Individuals who enjoy structured lab work and supporting research teams
or
Candidates looking to gain hands-on experience in an industrial R&D environment
or
Experienced laboratory assistance who is looking for new challenges
How to Apply: Send your CV to info@innoscentia.com
Questions: Send an email to info@innoscentia.com
Start Date: As soon as possible, so apply today!
If you are eager to contribute to combating food waste, apply today!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-23
E-post: info@innoscentia.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Application Laboratory". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Innoscentia AB
(org.nr 559010-7545), http://www.innoscentia.com
Scheelevägen 22, Lund, Sweden (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Jobbnummer
9702800