Labelling Compliance Specialist - Product Compliance, H&M Group
2023-08-28
Company Description
Do you have experience of product compliance and safety with focus on labelling compliance? Are you passionate about research and communication? Then read on!
Product Compliance department is part of the function "Production Compliance and Governance" at our Global Supply Chain organization. Within the function, we aim to make sure we deliver consistent product quality that our customers will love.
Group Compliance is responsible for setting legal requirements and routines for all products sold by the H&M Group, in all countries and channels in line with local legislation and a precautionary principle. This includes product safety, labelling, chemical- and physical test demands. By supporting several parts of our business with our expertise, we contribute to the overall customer experience.
Job Description
We are now looking for another labelling specialist who together with other specialists, will be accountable for securing H&M's labelling requirements for textile and non-textile products and their packaging. The main responsibilities of the role include:
Responsible for labelling compliance in all countries and for all brands within the H&M group
Challenge and evaluate labelling requirements and set importance in relation to H&M's product range
Set, implement and update labelling routines and requirements within the H&M group
Proactively identify potential risks
Ensure that all instructions are relevant and anchored with stakeholders
Support the stakeholders in labelling issues
Ensure that all stakeholders are kept updated about labelling requirements
Educate concerned colleagues when required
Qualifications
We are looking for you who:
Have strong interest in research and legal requirements
Have ability to foresee consequences of decisions
Have ability to turn complex information into simplified requirements and workable routines
Have good networking skills and enjoy working in teams
Have good written and verbal communication skills
Are a team player that lives by our values
Additional Information
This is a full-time, temporary position, for maternity cover from September 2023 until end of 2024 based in Stockholm. Remote locations are also considered. If you believe you will bring value to this role and want to join our fantastic team, please upload your CV (in English) as soon as possible but at the latest 8th September 2023. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page.
We look forward to receiving your application!
At H&M Group, we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore, we kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
