Label and A&R Manager
2023-08-07
We are looking for an experienced leader to head one of our labels and develop our artist & repertoire efforts within ambient, neo-classical and electronic genres.
Key responsibilities will include day to day management of artist relations, music curation, promotion and release process for the label and its sublabels, as well as other general management tasks as required.
We believe that the right candidate has multiple years of experience in record label management and music publishing, with a track record of successfully leading a substantial music label business to growth across multiple streaming platforms. The candidate should be able to demonstrate a particular expertise, experience and creator network in the relevant music genres (e.g., compositional ambient, neo-classical piano, deep house).
This is a full time position based in Stockholm, Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-18
