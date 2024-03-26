Lab Technician at Oatly
2024-03-26
Grab the opportunity to join Oatly as an Lab Technician in the Science and Technology team. Working alongside scientists, engineers and product developers, you will offer technical support in food technology projects and activities including for example, testing chemical, physical and sensory parameters of ingredients and finished products.
WHAT WILL YOU DO
You will apply safe ways of working in laboratories and experimental culinary environments. You will contribute to the organization and record keeping of ingredients and other raw materials, maintenance and procurement of equipment. You will also support in some administrative tasks related to laboratory and culinary facilities.
WHO YOU ARE
You are passionate about improving the health of humans and the planet, and working for a company built on the idea of change. You want to apply and grow your technical knowledge and skills within the fast moving and exciting food industry sector. You are adaptable, open minded and have a can-do attitude. You are good at adapting to new situations and make the most of opportunities. You like to work with a diverse team of people, equally comfortable working independently or as part of a team. You are a supportive and inclusive team member. You are an excellent communicator both in written and spoken formats.
To thrive and be happy in this role, we believe that you have the following qualifications and experience:
• Technical diploma in Food Science, Food Technology or related discipline.
• A minimum of 2 years of experience working in a technical role, preferably in the food or closely related industry.
• Working knowledge of simple analytical methods such as pH, dry matter, viscosity.
• Working knowledge of health and safety risk assessments and protocols of safe laboratory working.
• Working knowledge of record keeping and its importance in quality assurance.
• Knowledge of food preparation and processing techniques.
• Awareness of sensory methods.
• Evidence of working independently and in a team.
• Fluent in Swedish and English (oral and written).
YOUR APPLICATION
We value diversity and inclusion and welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Apply no later than the 15th of April.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
Love Oatly xxx
THE OATLY WAY
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands, China, Singapore, and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia.
