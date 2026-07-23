À la carte Server - Extra
Radisson Hotel & Congress AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Radisson Hotel & Congress AB i Stockholm
Company Description
Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with ten distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,460 hotels in operation and under development in 95+ countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.
Job Description
We are currently seeking an Extra a La Carte Server to join our vibrant team at Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, in Stockholm. At Radisson Hotel Group, we are in search of individuals who go beyond the resume – those with character, skills, talents, and a passion for creating memorable experiences. We value mindset as pivotal: anticipating guest needs, supporting your department, and consistently delivering memorable experiences.
Works as part of a team that maximizes guest satisfaction and comfort, delivering a positive and timely response to guest enquiries.
Takes responsibility for the duties and tasks assigned to the role, ensuring that all work is carried out in a timely and professional manner.
Delivers departmental plans and objectives, where hotel initiatives & targets are achieved.
Builds and maintains effective working relationships whilst promoting the company culture and values.
Ensures adherence and compliance to all legislation where due diligence requirements and best practice activities are planned, delivered and documented for internal and external audit, performing follow-up as required.
Work hours are afternoon and evening based.
Shifts are scheduled on a "need be" basis, which means you will become a part of our extra staff pool.
Qualifications
Experience in food & beverage service is essential. Preferably in an up-scale environment.
À la carte table service
Hands-on approach with a can-do work style.
Commitment to delivering exceptional guest service with a passion for the hospitality industry.
Ability to find creative solutions taking ownership for duties and tasks assigned.
Personal integrity, with the ability to work in an environment that demands excellence.
Strong communication skills in English is mandatory. Fluency in both English and Swedish is desirable.
Must hold hold a valid work permit, Swedish phone number and Swedish account number.
Additional Information
Why Join Radisson Hotel Group?
Live the Magic of Hospitality - Be part of a team that creates exceptional experiences and memorable moments every day. Let your Yes I Can! spirit shine as you bring hospitality to life.
Build a Great Career - No matter your background or experience, we invest in your growth, learning, and career development—helping you reach your full potential.
Experience the Team Spirit - Join a workplace that's inclusive, fun, and meaningful. We celebrate diversity, support one another and foster a sense of belonging through our Employee Resource Groups and inclusion initiatives.
Lead with Your Ambition - Your ideas, passion and drive matter! We empower you to make a difference—in hospitality, your community and beyond.
Enjoy Global & Local Perks - No matter where you're located, you'll enjoy exclusive global benefits - like special hotel rates for you and your loved ones at our hotels worldwide. Plus, you'll have access to local perks and rewards tailored to your country, making your experience even more rewarding!
Join us in shaping the future of hospitality! If you're ready to bring your talent, energy, and passion, we'd love to hear from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REF1571I". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Radisson Hotel & Congress AB
(org.nr 556787-3061)
Nils Ericsons Plan 4 (visa karta
)
999 99 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Radisson Hotel Group Kontakt
Hiring Team Member
Robert Stridsberg robert.stridsberg@radissonblu.com Jobbnummer
10009890