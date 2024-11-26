L&D Coordinator
At Axis, our people are crucial to our success - without them, we wouldn't be the global leader in network video surveillance. To support a professional HR agenda, culture and core values we are offering an excellent opportunity to work in a great company, with a friendly team to support the growth and success of Axis employees.
We are now looking for a Learning & Development Coordinator that want to join our fantastic People Attraction and Development team here in Lund and contribute to our success journey forward!
Who is your future team?
The Learning & Development Coordinator is a member of the People Attraction and Development team which consists of three functions: employer branding, recruitment, and learning & development (L&D). The L&D area has a great focus from the organization moving forward and Axis philosophy is to strengthen and grow the individuals and teams on their Axis journey. The L&D function has a central part in achieving this. Besides being instrumental in our capability to deliver on our L&D initiatives, you will work with a team that consist of positive, driven, humorous and competent team members that is looking forward to meeting you!
What you'll do here as Learning and Development Coordinator?
Together with other colleagues in L&D function, you will have the overall responsibility off the Axis educational offer towards our employees. You will support in delivering Axis catalog of trainings, for the Swedish organization and answer training requests, tickets and questions that come from the organization. This means that you will:
* Answering tickets from HR helpdesk related to learning, LMS and course deliveries.
* Support and secure that our administrative processes are being followed and updated according to needs.
* Work in and administrate our LMS system Workday Learning
* Handle end to end support for course delivery. E.g. book facilities, lunch reservations etc.
* Communicate about learning initiatives to employees and external partners.
* Communicate and promote the learning offers.
* Organization of virtual classrooms and conferencing where applicable
* Coordination of external learning suppliers and respective invoices
We can offer you a job where you never get bored, work with a lot of different stakeholders and lovely colleagues. L&D will be a focus area for Axis during next year so there will be some spotlights on this role.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We believe that you are driven and self-going. We believe you have an excellent attention to details and love to structure things in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment. You will have many interfaces; therefore, you need to be a great communicator and skilled in collaborating with others.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* Studies in Human Resources or equivalent
* Previous experience in L&D
* Experience of working with LMS or HR platforms
* Are fluent in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing
* Experience in Microsoft office
What Axis have to offer
We can offer you a workplace where we truly care about our employees and their success. Axis is a company with strong values. We are proud of our culture that is characterized by openness, curiosity, trust, and honesty and that we always walk the talk.
Ready to Act?
If you have any questions about Axis or this job, don't hesitate to contact me, Anders Lyddby, Manager People Attraction & Development Sweden, 0761-751820
We review applications continuously! Send us your application before December 10th 2024.
