About our company:
We are an International exhibition organizer and Consultant Company, which organizes different trade shows all around the world especially in MiddleEast.
About employee:
We need someone as a secretary to stay in touch with our customers and agents, collect and sort the requests and do some online research and activities.
You must be able to speak and write fluently in English and Persian. Being flexible and having experience about exhibition industry to understand the layout and plans of the exhibitions plus good communication skills are some important factors in this job.
Other Criteria:
2-3 years' work experience as a secretary in exhibition companies
No limitation to travel to all Middle Eastern countries.
An advantage if you speak and write in other language such as Turkish.
Your written application must be received no later than 2023-06-06. We kindly ask you to send the application to below Email: info@expoaresa.com
