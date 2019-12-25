Kravanalytiker till Sigma IT in Stockholm - Sigma IT AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Sigma IT AB Kravanalytiker till Sigma IT in Stockholm

Sigma IT AB / Datajobb / Stockholm

2019-12-25



Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö

Visa alla jobb hos Sigma IT AB i Stockholm



Do you want to work in a wonderful group where the exchange of experience is a matter of course? As a requirement analyst at Sigma, you get the opportunity to work with some of Sweden's largest organizations!



We are expanding and searching for requirements analysts with location in Stockholm. With us, you will have the opportunity to work with a variety of assignments at the customer premises and help the customer's business to transform ideas and strategies into flexible IT solutions.



What does the role look like?



In the role of requirement analyst with us, you will run workshops, work with Operations and IT in terms of requirements management. We offer a wide range of assignments and you can participate in the development of large and small organizations in collaboration with competent and supportive colleagues.



Your background



We are looking for you who:



Effectively collects , structure and clarify the business requirements.



Take an active role in the project team, work independently and see it as a matter of course to share your knowledge.



Have experience with agile methods and / or other development methods such as RUP.



Think it is fun to work with requirements both on the business side and the IT side.



Speaks and writes Swedish as well as English fluently.



It is an advantageous if you have:



Relevant post-secondary education



Certifications within IREB or other relevant certifications



Knowledge of process and information modeling



Your personal qualities are important to us as we want to maintain the atmosphere we have today. Our employees are business and customer-oriented, as well as they have ability to quickly absorb new information and transform it into creative solutions. You respect your colleagues and have a strong desire to share your knowledge with others, and to listen and learn from others.



We are looking for people who say WE, not I.



Last but not least, we want you to continue to develop and have fun at work!



What kind of employer is Sigma?



At Sigma we strive to find the smarter solution; if it exists - we will find it! We pursuit it every day by challenging ourselves to think outside of the box and together with the customers we take courageous decisions, that are needed to create growth and development.



We solve problems, ranging from the development of a new system to designing a web shop, leading a project, and setting up a framework for a customer or something completely different where our broad and excellent competence in technology is fully applied. Our assignments are often international, which is why fluency in Swedish and English is a natural part of work. The consulting assignments are partly done at our office with visits to our customers, which implies that travel within the local area is a natural part of everyday work.



We are an organization at the forefront of modern values, great social responsibility and a permissive culture, and we offer you individualized opportunities to develop in the direction within the area you desire.



Application



Please send in your application below. We cannot handle applications that are sent through email.



If you have any questions, feel free to contact the responsible recruiter Sofie Palm at



Sigma, a Swedish consulting company



At Sigma you get to will work at an organization that owns its strategy; where it is close to those who make the decisionswhere decision-makers are close to employees and where you can be a part of and impact the organization. When you work with us you get an employer who has a strong standing I in Sweden and who which offers international assignments with significant opportunities for personal development.



Sigma is a value driven firm with high goals where decisiveness and engagement are key influences. We work in a prestige- free environment where we help each other to move forward and collectively deliver results that we can be proud of.



Sigma IT Consulting consists of more than 1200 specialists within strategy, technology and communication. Through digital transformations we increase the efficiency of in many of Sweden's largest firmscompanies, organizations and countiesgovernmental institutions. You can find us in seven countries and in more than 20 cities in Sweden. The head office is located in Gothenburg.



We are a part of the Sigma group, which is Sweden's largest privately-owned technical consulting firm group with more than 4000 coworkers in twelve countries. Sigma is owned by the entrepreneur and philanthropist Dan Olofsson and has a large and active CSR-engagement in Star for Life and other important community initiatives



Varaktighet, arbetstid

Heltid/ Ej specificerat



Publiceringsdatum

2019-12-25



Ersättning

Fast lön + rörlig lön



Så ansöker du

Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-01-25

Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan



Företag

Sigma IT AB



Jobbnummer

5019267



Sigma IT AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2019-12-25Do you want to work in a wonderful group where the exchange of experience is a matter of course? As a requirement analyst at Sigma, you get the opportunity to work with some of Sweden's largest organizations!We are expanding and searching for requirements analysts with location in Stockholm. With us, you will have the opportunity to work with a variety of assignments at the customer premises and help the customer's business to transform ideas and strategies into flexible IT solutions.What does the role look like?In the role of requirement analyst with us, you will run workshops, work with Operations and IT in terms of requirements management. We offer a wide range of assignments and you can participate in the development of large and small organizations in collaboration with competent and supportive colleagues.Your backgroundWe are looking for you who:Effectively collects , structure and clarify the business requirements.Take an active role in the project team, work independently and see it as a matter of course to share your knowledge.Have experience with agile methods and / or other development methods such as RUP.Think it is fun to work with requirements both on the business side and the IT side.Speaks and writes Swedish as well as English fluently.It is an advantageous if you have:Relevant post-secondary educationCertifications within IREB or other relevant certificationsKnowledge of process and information modelingYour personal qualities are important to us as we want to maintain the atmosphere we have today. Our employees are business and customer-oriented, as well as they have ability to quickly absorb new information and transform it into creative solutions. You respect your colleagues and have a strong desire to share your knowledge with others, and to listen and learn from others.We are looking for people who say WE, not I.Last but not least, we want you to continue to develop and have fun at work!What kind of employer is Sigma?At Sigma we strive to find the smarter solution; if it exists - we will find it! We pursuit it every day by challenging ourselves to think outside of the box and together with the customers we take courageous decisions, that are needed to create growth and development.We solve problems, ranging from the development of a new system to designing a web shop, leading a project, and setting up a framework for a customer or something completely different where our broad and excellent competence in technology is fully applied. Our assignments are often international, which is why fluency in Swedish and English is a natural part of work. The consulting assignments are partly done at our office with visits to our customers, which implies that travel within the local area is a natural part of everyday work.We are an organization at the forefront of modern values, great social responsibility and a permissive culture, and we offer you individualized opportunities to develop in the direction within the area you desire.ApplicationPlease send in your application below. We cannot handle applications that are sent through email.If you have any questions, feel free to contact the responsible recruiter Sofie Palm at sofie.palm@sigma.se or 070- 380 53 73Sigma, a Swedish consulting companyAt Sigma you get to will work at an organization that owns its strategy; where it is close to those who make the decisionswhere decision-makers are close to employees and where you can be a part of and impact the organization. When you work with us you get an employer who has a strong standing I in Sweden and who which offers international assignments with significant opportunities for personal development.Sigma is a value driven firm with high goals where decisiveness and engagement are key influences. We work in a prestige- free environment where we help each other to move forward and collectively deliver results that we can be proud of.Sigma IT Consulting consists of more than 1200 specialists within strategy, technology and communication. Through digital transformations we increase the efficiency of in many of Sweden's largest firmscompanies, organizations and countiesgovernmental institutions. You can find us in seven countries and in more than 20 cities in Sweden. The head office is located in Gothenburg.We are a part of the Sigma group, which is Sweden's largest privately-owned technical consulting firm group with more than 4000 coworkers in twelve countries. Sigma is owned by the entrepreneur and philanthropist Dan Olofsson and has a large and active CSR-engagement in Star for Life and other important community initiativesVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid/ Ej specificerat2019-12-25Fast lön + rörlig lönSista dag att ansöka är 2020-01-25Sigma IT AB5019267