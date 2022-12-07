Korean speaking Customer Service Agent (Temporary position)
2022-12-07
Do you have a drive to help others and a passion for premium service? Are you a team player but can also take your own initiatives and decisions? Would you like to work in the heart of The Babyshop Group and provide premium service for our customers? Then you would be a perfect fit for our Korean speaking agent position.
About the role:
As a Korean speaking Customer Service Agent, you will primarily work with customer inquiries through our main communication channels email and chat. In addition, you will be handling customer service inquiries submitted through our social media channels and review pages in Korean language. Throughout this process, it is important that you maintain the Babyshop Group tone of voice adapted to the respective storefront and work in line with our company values.
Areas of responsibility:
• Handling The Babyshop Group customer inquiries in Korean and occasionally English language, including all inbound and outbound volumes through e-mail and chat for several storefronts as well as social media
• Ensure that all the incoming volumes are responded to within the agreed SLA and in line with department KPIs
• Proactive and continual improvement of quality of communication through email, phone and chat
• Having an active role in a timely and clear communication with other members of the customer service team and other departments
About you :
As a person, you are service-oriented and a natural team player. You are an outgoing person who feels comfortable communicating with others. You understand the importance of assertive communication and great customer service. Being patient is one of your main personal traits. You are a self-motivated, disciplined person who is good at planning your working hours and completing tasks on time.
Requirements:
• Fluent in Korean both spoken and written
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• Good computer skills and fast writing speed
• Good communication skills and a rich vocabulary
• Understanding the benefits of success in both sales and service
Merit:
• Experience with customer service or in the service industry
• Experience of working in social media
• Additional language skills are a plus
Start: as soon as possible but at the latest on the 30th of January 2023
Extent: 40h/week, Temporary employment (due to parental leave) for 14 months
Location: Jönköping, Norra Stigamovägen 4
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU?
We are a diverse group of likable, youthful (in age or spirit) people from all over the world that simply love what we do and have a lot of fun. At our workplace, characterized by the belief and values "Lead not follow, Own it, Simplify and One family", you will collaborate with talented and passionate colleagues across the company.
Are we a good match?
The position is based at our Stigamo office outside of Jönköping and you report to the Customer Service Teamleader. Sounds interesting? Please click on the "Apply" below to submit your application! The last day to submit is 2022-12-21. We review applications continuously but will stop once we found our perfect match - so don't wait too long!
For further questions, please contact Patricia Stockhammer, patricia.stockhammer@babyshop.se
