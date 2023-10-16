Kopia av Danish speaking customer support
About Bravura:
Bravura is a staffing and recruitment company for organizations that want to find Next Gen Professionals. We have lots of job opportunities, especially for you at the beginning of your career with 0-8 years of experience. Through us, you can work as a consultant or be recruited. Find your dream job - we help you succeed!
About the job:
There will be more information about the company during the recruitment process and it's done by Bravura. You will be employed directly by the company.
About the company:
The company is Europe's largest supplier of labeling for installations in electrical, plumbing, and ventilation systems. The company has factories in Norrtälje, Orsa, and Balingen, and operates in several countries in Europe.
Tasks and responsibilities:
As part of our team, you will have daily contact with our customers via phone and email, provide support on our products and services, update our digital channels, assist with planning advertising campaigns, and produce content for our website and advertising.
• Daily contact with customers
• Update digital channels
• Assist with campaigns
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Fluent in Danish
• Want to work with customers
• Eager to learn
We are looking for someone with a positive attitude, high work ethic, and a strong drive to develop together with us. We believe in meeting daily on site, so you will work at our office centrally located in Gothenburg. The position is full-time during office hours and a probationary period of 6 months applies. So what are you waiting for? Submit your application today!
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Gothenburg
Salary: Upon agreement
