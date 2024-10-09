Konstruktör kraftelektronik - hårdvara
Curval AB / Elektronikjobb / Danderyd Visa alla elektronikjobb i Danderyd
2024-10-09
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Curval AB i Danderyd
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
We are a leading design house specializing in power electronics and motor drives, currently seeking an experienced hardware designer to strengthen our team. Our mission is to deliver innovative solutions to large and medium-sized industrial companies, and we value expertise, collaboration, and a positive work environment.
Job Description
As a hardware designer with us, you will play a key role in developing advanced power electronics. Your responsibilities will include:
Design: Developing and optimizing power electronics solutions such as power converters and motor drives.
Testing and Prototyping: Building, measuring, and matching prototypes in our lab environment. Conducting necessary tests to ensure products meet relevant standards and certifications.
Customer Interaction: Acting as a consultant in collaboration with customers and occasionally accompanying sales representatives to meetings.
Qualifications
Experience: At least a few years of practical experience in power electronics design, preferably within industrial automation or related fields. Experience in designing magnetic components such as transformers is an advantage.
Education: A bachelor's or master's degree in engineering is desirable but not required; experience and competence are valued more.
Technical Skills: Experience with power conversion technology and familiarity with advanced measurement equipment. Experience with Altium or OrCAD and various simulation tools is a plus.
Personal Attributes
Self-Starter: Ability to independently drive projects and make decisions.
Customer-Oriented: Good communication skills and comfortable working directly with customers.
Solution-Oriented: Strong analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities.
Work Environment
Location: The position is primarily based at our office and lab, with some flexibility for remote work.
Benefits: We offer a competitive salary, wellness allowance, and an individual training plan.
Our Culture
We believe in making work enjoyable and straightforward. We strive to create an inspiring work environment where expertise and collaboration are at the forefront.
Application
We would like you to start as soon as possible. Please send your application along with your CV and a cover letter detailing your previous experiences and why you would be a good fit for this role. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Curval AB
(org.nr 559170-2963), http://www.ekpower.se
Rinkebyvägen 19B (visa karta
)
182 36 DANDERYD Arbetsplats
EK Power Solutions AB Jobbnummer
8946156