Konstruktör / designer - Metall, svets, stål
2024-10-07
About by Crea®
by Crea® is a Swedish furniture brand that was founded in 2017. In a short time, we have created timeless designs that are now sold all over Europe.
We are proud to be able to deliver our own designed furniture that is 100% made in Sweden!
The name Crea comes from creating and that is exactly what we want to do, create furniture in a minimalist Scandinavian design that is unique in color and shape. What also differs from many other companies is that by Crea® adapts all its furniture so that each individual gets the furniture they want.
We are dedicated, meticulous & proud of our company as our products are of the absolute highest quality.
Today, by Crea® is a recognized furniture design company that receives attention in interior design magazines, celebrity blogs, TV and on the internet in people's homes. by Crea® stands for timeless design, quality & our ambition is to always exceed our customers' expectations.
We now need to expand our design team and are looking for you who have:
Worked as and have experience in welding (tig/mig) of a finer kind. Furniture, technical welding with higher demands on finish.
Experience in industrial design and industrial manufacturing of furniture.
Engineering or technical background with broad and long experience in metalworking such as bending, bending, edging, grinding.
Knowledge of drawing programs to be able to draw the initial stage of the idea/design. CAD, Sketchup or similar.
Experience of welding own prototypes.
Worked with taking a product from drawing and idea to reality in welding/metal. You will be responsible for creating the product in a digital program, report and develop with our main designer, weld up a prototype and when it is completed be able to instruct/train our welding team in how the product should be put together.
Advantageous if you have experience with programming robots or worked as a machine operator with.
The experience and knowledge of being able to take an idea and realize it into a finished prototype in steel.
Has an engineering or technical background and can find correct technical solutions for angles, click functions, weight distribution and so on.
The job consists of, among other things, of the following:
Interpreting a design sketched by our designer and turning it into a finished product. You are responsible for realizing the design in steel by drawing up and constructing the product and then creating first prototypes that are ready for our production to manufacture.
When the prototype is approved, the product is launched. You will plan your own time and be responsible for your own area, new metal furniture.
A certain part of the work will involve programming new programs on our welding robots.
Working hours: Mon-Fri 8am-5pm, fixed salary.
Language requirements: Swedish or English is a requirement
We offer you:
Good working environment with fun colleagues and close contact with management
A separate area within a design team consisting of sewing, wood and metal construction.
The opportunity to be part of creating the coolest furniture brand from scratch.
We are looking for you who are:
Driven
Engaged
Energetic
Accurate and responsible
Used to working under pressure and can handle stressful situations
Willing to commit to the results and be a part of them
