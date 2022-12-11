Köksbiträde
2022-12-11
As an employees, you are not required to have previous experiences in the food industry, though it would be a merit. Since employees will receive basic training at the work place, thus we prefer candidates with a desire to work in the the kitchen, who are willing to learn and cooperate with different people. Daily tasks are usually completed by a team, thus good communication skills, personalities are important factors.
As a kitchen assistant, you are expected to participate in the daily operation of the kitchen. Daily tasks includes maintenance of sanitary, preparation of basic food materials and products organizing, etc. You will need to work in a team with several other cooks or assistants in the restaurant. Så ansöker du
