Kock specialiserad på indisk matlagning

2025-09-07
Job title:
Chef - specializing in Indian cooking
Duties:
Prepare and develop traditional and modern Indian dishes, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.
Prepare raw materials, spice blends, marinades, and sauces according to authentic Indian recipes.
Plan menus and contribute to new dishes in collaboration with the restaurant management.
Responsible for ensuring that cooking takes place with high quality, taste and presentation.
Follow routines for hygiene and food safety according to Swedish regulations.
Participate in the ordering of raw materials and warehousing.
Lead and collaborate with other kitchen staff for efficient workflow.
Qualifications:
At least 1-2 years of documented experience as a chef in Indian cooking.
In-depth knowledge of Indian spices, techniques, and cooking methods.
Ability to work at a high pace and under time pressure.
Good collaboration skills and responsibility.
Type of employment:
Full-time permanent employment, 40 hours per week. Scheduled work, including evenings and weekends.
Workplace location:
MohKha Masala AB, Boden, 961 61
Salary & benefits:
Monthly salary: According to collective agreement/industry practice.
Holiday and overtime pay according to law and collective agreements.
Insurances: Health, life, occupational injury and occupational pension (compulsory insurances taken out).
Working hours:
Full-time, 40 hours per week. Working hours according to schedule (day/evening/weekend).
Other:
The employment is subject to union review. The union opinion is obtained from the Hotel and Restaurant Union (HRF).
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-07
E-post: mmm.dhakaab@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
