Kock på Pinchos (deltid/extra)
2023-07-03
At Pinchos we are growing very fast and every day. Now are looking for more chefs in the our kitchen. Do you have experience and would like to grown with us? Come and join us.
To fit in well with us, we believe that you
has previous experience in a kitchen
are flexible and innovative
high tempo
appreciate the guest contact that our open kitchen
spreads positive energy around you
ensuring quality
fast, accurate and efficient
can and want to devolop yourself
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31
