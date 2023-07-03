Kock på Pinchos (deltid/extra)

Pincho Nation AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm
2023-07-03


Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Pincho Nation AB i Stockholm, Sundbyberg, Norrtälje, Uppsala, Eskilstuna eller i hela Sverige

At Pinchos we are growing very fast and every day. Now are looking for more chefs in the our kitchen. Do you have experience and would like to grown with us? Come and join us.
To fit in well with us, we believe that you
has previous experience in a kitchen
are flexible and innovative
high tempo
appreciate the guest contact that our open kitchen
spreads positive energy around you
ensuring quality
fast, accurate and efficient
can and want to devolop yourself

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31
E-post: info@alstromergatan.pinchos.se

Arbetsgivare
Pincho Nation AB (org.nr 556870-7623)

Kontakt
RC
Pinchos Stockholm City
info@alstromergatan.pinchos.se

Jobbnummer
7932502

Prenumerera på jobb från Pincho Nation AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Pincho Nation AB: