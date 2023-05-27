Kock, chef
2023-05-27
About the work
About the kitchenwork
Are you the chef nerd we are looking for?
You are self going when it comes to all things hygiene, kitchen economy, scheduling, ordering and in general keeping the kitchen tight.
We are offering month sallary includes a room above the restaurant if needed.
The team will be very small so we are looking for someone that can create a team that sticks together and help each other out.
Apply today and we'll get in touch. You start your work at Osteria Qui in Malmö.
in the mail please write, Italian chef in subject/Ämne.
Om köksarbetet Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-26
E-post: info@osteriaqui.se Arbetsgivarens referens
