kock
Osteria Qui AB / Kockjobb / Malmö Visa alla kockjobb i Malmö
2026-07-21
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Osteria Qui AB i Malmö
🇮🇹 Head Chef Wanted - Traditional Italian Osteria | Malmö, Sweden 🇸🇪
We are a family-owned restaurant group operating three authentic Italian restaurants in Malmö, Sweden, and we are looking for an experienced Head Chef to become the heart of one of our kitchens.
This is not a fine dining restaurant.
We are looking for someone who genuinely loves traditional Italian food, enjoys cooking every day, and wants to lead a small kitchen where quality, flavour, teamwork, and consistency are more important than complicated techniques or large menus.
We would especially love to hear from experienced chefs, including those aged 55+, who are looking for a stable, long-term position where their knowledge and experience are truly appreciated.
Who are you?
Passionate about authentic Italian cuisine.
Strong knowledge of traditional fresh pasta, meat dishes, sauces, and regional Italian recipes.
You believe an Osteria should offer a small, carefully selected menu rather than a large one.
You understand food cost, stock control, portion control, and how to avoid unnecessary waste.
You enjoy working in a small team where everyone helps each other.
You are calm, organised, reliable, and positive.
You understand restaurant pace and know how to switch gears during busy service.
You have experience with HACCP, food safety, hygiene routines, and kitchen organisation.
You take pride in keeping a clean and well-organised kitchen.
Our Kitchen
We believe small teams create the best atmosphere.
There are never more than two chefs working at the same time, together with one pizzaiolo.
On quieter days, the kitchen is run by one chef and one pizzaiolo, working closely together.
You will also have the support of our dishwasher, who assists with kitchen cleaning and daily closing routines, allowing the kitchen team to focus on cooking and service.
You will work alongside an experienced chef who already knows all of our recipes, routines, and daily operations, making your transition smooth and enjoyable.
What We Offer
Competitive salary based on experience.
A private bedroom in a shared apartment with three other chefs.
Minimum one-year contract.
Either a 5-day work week (approximately 40 hours) or a 6-day work week, depending on what suits both parties.
A long-term opportunity within a growing family-owned restaurant group.
A respectful workplace where experience, loyalty, and teamwork are valued.
We are looking for someone who enjoys being part of a family business, values stability, and wants to cook honest, traditional Italian food for many years to come.
If you are searching for a place where you can truly make a difference without the pressure of fine dining, we would love to hear from you.
Please send us:
Your CV
A recent photo
A short presentation about yourself
Your salary expectations
📧 career@osteria.nu
We look forward to welcoming the right chef into our family. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
via mail
E-post: career@osteria.nu Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Qui Chef". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Osteria Qui AB
(org.nr 556808-9790), http://osteriaqui.se
Regementsgatan 64 (visa karta
)
217 51 MALMÖ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
10008681