Hilton Stockholm Slussen is now looking for an a la carte qualified chef to join our kitchen team. You will join an international organization with the possibility of an international career. Hilton is a global leading hotel company with over 6000 hotels in more than 100 countries. Hilton Stockholm Slussen is located with a view over the old town. In addition to the 289 guest rooms and large meeting & event facilities, we operate bar and restaurants.
As an a la carte chef at Hilton Stockholm Slussen you will work with both Swedish classical dishes and a variety of international food cultures for our guests. If you enjoy working together with a dynamic group of people to deliver great experiences for our guests from around the world you will be perfect for the role.
To thrive with us we see that you enjoy and want to:
• Be creative with a genuine passion for food
• Enjoy and be able to produce a la carte as well as some buffet service to the highest standards
• Have an interest and some knowledge of menu creation
• Able to estimate the daily production needs and checking the quality of raw and cooked food products to ensure that standards are met.
• Monitors waste and over production, as well as utilizes leftovers in a creative and safe way.
• Understanding and follow all standard procedures and policies pertaining to food preparation, receiving, storage and sanitation (HACCP).
• Able to work well in a team as well as on your own
• Ensure effective communication within the team as well as with colleagues from other departments by maintaining a secure and friendly working environment.
• Work in line with our Hilton values at all times
Qualifications - What are we looking for:
Culinary school/Hotel & Restaurant education with focus kitchen or similar documented education/training in a kitchen.
Minimum 2+ years' work experience as a chef cooking a la carte dishes. Preferably within hotel and/or larger restaurant.
Able to communicate in English as well as Swedish.
You enjoy a flexible working schedule including a mix of evenings and daytime as well as weekends.
What will it be like to work for Hilton?
Hilton is the leading global hospitality company, spanning the lodging sector from luxurious full-service hotels and resorts to extended-stay suites and mid-priced hotels. For a century, Hilton has offered business and leisure travellers the finest in accommodations, service, amenities and value. Hilton is dedicated to continuing its tradition of providing exceptional guest experiences across its global brands. Our vision "to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality" unites us as a team to create remarkable hospitality experiences around the world every day.
Our amazing Team Members are at the heart of it all! Thrive at Hilton is our Team Member Value Proposition. It supports the well-being and performance of our Team Members with industry-leading benefits, recognition and support to meet your professional needs. We are committed to creating a diverse environment where every team member can thrive and be their authentic self.
Hilton Stockholm Slussen is certified a Great Place to Work Sweden 2023 as the only hospitality company for our great culture, benefits and team member engagement.
As a Hilton team member, you will enjoy access to GO Hilton, team member travel program with discounted rates at hotels all over our beautiful world.
Other team member benefits offered at Hilton and Hilton Stockholm Slussen includes:
• Hilton University courses including development programs such as Harvard for your development.
• Access to ComPsych Employee Assistance Program with free local counselling for mental wellness, family and other personal problem as well as support with financial advice
• Local health insurance
• Local pension benefits
• Free access to the local gym
