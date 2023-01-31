Kjell & Company is looking for their next Digital Content Creator
2023-01-31
Kjell & Company is one of the largest omnichannel consumer electronics accessories retailers in the Nordics. With operations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark as well as China we live our vision of improving people's lives through technology. Our mission is to help and inspire people to use technology in ways they didn't think were possible. We do that with the support of our highly knowledgeable and engaged colleagues across our stores and offices, as well as a concept which combines closeness to the customer with unique service experience. Kjell & Company was founded in 1988, has headquarter in Malmö Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2021.
Kjell & Company is growing! We are an innovative and purpose driven organisation. We believe that the right culture, values, and empowerment creates the foundation for healthy people and business. Do you want to join our journey?
Kjell & Company is now looking to expand our team with a new Digital Content Creator to join our Inhouse team
Joining our team of creators, you will be a significant contributor into ensuring Kjell's continuous growth, development and profitability by understanding the latest trends and technology on the market and create right possibilities for our product portfolio.
Assignment:
• To produce high quality video content according to set deadlines.
• You will work with video editing across all our platforms including social media.
• Based on brief, design and / or communication concepts, develop publishable material for digital channels.
• You are expected to plan your own time regarding the different nature of the assignments in the planning tools that the company uses, which at the time of writing is Airtable.
• Liaise with other departments within Kjell & Co to create common priorities for video production.
About the role:
In this role, it is important that you have the knowledge to adapt material across social channels and target groups. In the role comes a great focus on video editing as well as video production for social media such as Instagram, Facebook, Youtube and Tiktok. It is important that the content produced conveys the Kjell tone of voice, is creative and has varying tonality on different platforms.
Your background:
We are looking for someone who wants to grow their skills in a team where you'll get to create engaging content, across all our channels for the best people: our loyal Kjell customers and employees!
About the job:
You need to be fluent in English and Swedish (or other Nordic language).
You will report to our Inhouse Manager. Your base is our offices in Malmö but since we are a future oriented organization, we apply a hybrid working model with flexibility in workplace.
Joining Kjell you are joining a company with a family feeling, where culture and values is a strong part of our daily life. We see every individual and we believe in people. Something which you will experience in what we call the Kjell Spirit.
We welcome your application as soon as possible!
Best regards Torbjörn & Emma
