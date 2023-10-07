Kitchen Production Leader
Veat AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Veat AB i Stockholm
Founded in 2020, VEAT is a VC-backed startup on a mission to make crave-worthy, plant-based cuisine available to everybody - at unbeatable prices. We serve hyperlocal communities and people on the go with fresh, plant-based meals and we believe that everybody should have access to delicious, nutritious food without hurting either the wallet or the planet.
Combining dark kitchens and a unique distribution model, VEAT offers ready to eat plant-based food through a network of vending machines. VEAT is rapidly increasing its production capacity and is searching for a Kitchen Production Leader (Head / Sous Chef) to join the kitchen team and be responsible for the production kitchen.
What you will do
To prepare, cook Plant - based meals from scratch to offer our customers well - prepared, nutritious food of the highest quality
Guarantee the highest quality and correct flavor profile and aesthetics of each dish
Be able to train kitchen team on new and existing dishes, to ensure equal quality on the cooking, portioning and plating
Be able to work alone at times and early mornings
Completing & adhering to Daily control temperatures,
Work safely around kitchen equipment and report any maintenance issues
Cooking food in a timely manner
Ensure compliance with all health and safety regulations within the kitchen area
Collaboration and Creativity: Encouraging collaboration and creativity in your team is a huge part of allowing each member to be the best they can
Who you are
Meticulous, well-organised and a self-starter who works well both independently and as part of a team
Experience working in a production environment ideally in the food production
Strong attention to detail and cleanliness to meet food safety standards
Comfortable working in a repetitive nature environment following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)
A humble and open-minded attitude
Proven work experience as a Chef or Cook
Hands-on experience with various kitchen equipment
Ability to remain calm and undertake various tasks
Excellent time management abilities
What we offer
Competitive compensation package
A unique opportunity to join VEAT at its founding stage and grow with it as it grows
A friendly and fun work environment with a diverse group of motivated, talented and visionary colleagues
Delicious lunches and tastings
Start date: November / December
Working Hours - Sunday to Thursday AM shifts Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-06
E-post: daniel@veat.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Veat AB
(org.nr 559256-0246), https://www.veat.se/
Östermalmsgatan 26 A (visa karta
)
114 26 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8173327