Kitchen Helper
2024-05-15
We are looking to hire a hard-working kitchen helper to clean, stock, and maintain the kitchen as well as help with the preparation of meal ingredients.
kitchen helper's responsibilities include retrieving ingredients from the refrigerator, freezer, and stockroom, measuring ingredients as per the cook's instructions.
You should also be able to ensure that all work areas are properly sanitized.
To be successful as a kitchen helper, you should demonstrate sound knowledge of proper food handling procedures and remove expired or spoiled ingredients from the refrigerator, freezer, and stockroom.
Ultimately, an outstanding kitchen helper should be able to follow all food health and safety regulations and display exceptional organizational skills to ensure the timely completion of kitchen duties.
Kitchen Helper Responsibilities:
Preparing meal ingredients for the cook, which includes washing, peeling, cutting, and slicing ingredients.
Assisting kitchen staff to unload food supplies from delivery trucks.
Properly washing and drying all dishes, utensils, cooking instruments and cutting boards.
Neatly putting away all utensils, cooking instruments, dishes, and cutting boards in their respective places.
Packing take-out orders as needed.
Removing garbage, replacing garbage bags, and washing garbage cans.
Mopping and sweeping the kitchen areas as required.
Storing ingredients and food items according to food safety standards.
Proven experience helping in kitchen settings.
The ability to stand for extended periods of time.
The ability to safely use kitchen equipment and appliances.
Sound knowledge of food safety standards and procedures.
Strong communication skills.
Excellent organizational skills.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-14
