Dinkel & Friends AB / Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb / Stockholm

2021-07-08



Are you ready for new challenges? Do you enjoy solving problems that enable software delivery? Are you a collaborative and curious software engineer with a broad background? Then you could be the one we are looking for for our position as a Senior Software Engineer within Client Foundation at King.



In PF we are building and maintaining technology to support the usage of shared technologies at King. As part of this accountability we provide efficient build and delivery of our SDK to our customers which are games such as Candy Crush Saga. We are continuously seeing to that all our shared tech can effectively be delivered for our mobile games to build upon.



Our offering is evolving and we are always on the lookout for how to provide more efficient and reliable deliveries. To this end we need to strengthen our team with one more senior software engineer to take on these responsibilities.



Your role within our kingdom



You will be part of a team that together enables the delivery of SDK. Within this team you will...



Remove obstacles and solve problems by building software systems that enable effective delivery of our complex SDK portfolio to our customers.



Problem identification and definition

System design and implementation

Documentation and training



Support, maintain and evolve the systems that we are building



Discover work that needs to be done

Interacting with different stakeholders (mostly developers)

Suggest improvements and new features



Exploring technologies that provide the optimal solution



Comfortable working with many different platforms

Demonstrate curious approach to multiple technologies

Keep up to date with the technology landscape



Skills to create thrills



C++ and Python (width, experience in writing code for multiple platforms)

Versioning control systems, git

CI/CD build systems

Quality mindset

Collaborative and helpful



Bonus skills



Unity

C#

Game development

iOS and Android development



About King



King is a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world, with people all around the world playing one or more of our games, including franchises such as Candy Crush, Farm Heroes, Pet Rescue and Bubble Witch.

We have 249 million monthly active users as of fourth quarter 2019 across web, social and mobile platforms. King was acquired by Activision Blizzard Inc. (Nasdaq ATVI) in February 2016 and operates as an independent unit of the

company.



A Great Saga Needs All Sorts of Heroes



Making games is fun. Especially when you do it with people who share the same idea of what makes a good workplace great. We design games for everyone, no matter where they are or who they are, and we employ all sorts of people from all kinds of backgrounds to bring them to life. Truth is, we simply cannot expect diversity in our players and originality in our games without first nurturing it in our people. A great saga needs all sorts of heroes.



Making the World Playful



Making the World Playful is what inspires us to create new experiences and raise the bar. It's what makes King a place where we can all dream bigger, continue to add innovation to our games, broadening the portfolio and exploring new territories in mid- core and casual. We take the art and science of gaming to the next level through our curiosity for the unexplored, passion for games, respect for each other and love for our players - and we're not afraid to have fun along the way. In fact, together with our parent company Activision Blizzard and experts around the world, we believe having fun is good for you. There has never been a better time to join us. We're dreaming bigger and see a world of possibilities ahead. If you share our passion, our values, and our hunger to shape the future, join us in Making the World Playful!



Applications needs to be in English.

Discover King at careers.king.com (



Varaktighet, arbetstid

Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse



Publiceringsdatum

2021-07-08



Ersättning

Lön enligt överenskommelse



Så ansöker du

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-25

Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan



Företag

Dinkel & Friends AB



Jobbnummer

5853369



