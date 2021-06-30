Key Partnership Account Manager - Scania CV AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Södertälje
Key Partnership Account Manager
Scania CV AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Södertälje
2021-06-30
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Do you want to be one of the central players in ensuring Scania's purpose to Drive the Shift towards a Sustainable Transport System? This new position in the Sustainable Transport department (KTT) at Sales and Marketing will offer dynamic challenges and a chance to directly contribute to one of our most ambitious targets, our Science Based Target (SBT).
The Team
Our tasks vary from coordination of the Sustainability Managers in our commercial network, training, expanding our network of energy partners and creating a deeper understanding of sustainable transport regarding CO2 and beyond; to pushing for innovative digital solutions that will enable a more sustainable transport system. We also lead the roadmap for Sustainable Solutions Sales and towards achieving the Use-Phase part of our SBT. Today a team of 4, we are looking to expand with one person dedicated to starting and developing partnerships with providers of renewable energy, primarily liquid fuels and gas.
The Role
As Key Partnership Account Manager you will create, develop and manage strategic partnerships with international renewable energy providers. You will develop new business models in partnerships to overcome operational challenges and create solutions that build and deliver value to our customers and towards our Science Based Target.
You will work with stakeholders across functions to influence, align and coordinate resources to deliver desired results - and ensure go-to-market. The responsibility will cover international partnerships that complement initiatives on a local level, requiring coordination across the commercial network.
Focus is on CO2 reduction from renewable energy, but the sustainability benefit of these partnerships can go beyond. Before summer 2022, we expect at least 2 international partnerships to have resulted in concrete solutions offers that our commercial network can explore with customers.
Your profile
You are a collaborative self-starter with excellent communication and negotiation skills. You are curious and look for new innovative ways of doing business - looking for opportunity rather than seeing obstacles.
One of the challenges working with partnerships is to take the step from dialogue to concrete action, and this is where you need to excel. Understanding Scania values and both the customer and the energy provider business models will enable you to find win-win-win ideas that can give Scania the edge - and influence customers to choose a more sustainable transport solution. This will be a collaborative approach that means you are able to put aside prestige to focus on the common goal.
Working with senior professionals across Scania and across the ecosystem also in cross-company projects probably means you are comfortable in social situations and take initiatives to build relationships. It also means you calmly stand up for your own and Scania values and feel comfortable even in situations of uncertainty.
You have been working in a role with similar requirements for more than 5 years, and you have experience from working with external partnerships in an ecosystem. Experience from the energy and or transport sectors are meriting, as is an understanding of regulatory frameworks, e.g. green certificate trade and previous work with sustainability.
Why this job?
As the successful candidate for this job, you will get a chance to work in a small, dynamic team, where sustainability, innovation and transformation are at the core. You will experience what it is like to drive and support the business towards our decided strategic direction and have every possibility to be part of influencing not only how we get there, but also in further defining what driving the shift actually means. We are committed individuals who work independently with a lot of responsibility, but who also enjoy the team-spirit that comes from together tackling global challenges that require collaboration. You will get a chance to expand your network both within Scania and externally and get insight into the future technology, solutions and business models that a sustainable transport system will require.
More information
If you have questions, don't hesitate to contact Jacob Thärnå, Head of Sustainable Transport. jacob.tharna@scania.com
Application
Send in your application as soon as possible, no later than 2021-07-22. Screening and interviews will be carried out continuously. We are looking forward to read your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
