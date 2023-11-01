Key Application Manager
Do you have passion for IT systems in general and are you a specific expert on ERP platforms based on EPS Radius systems? If so, you might be our next Key Application Manager!
Graphic Packaging International is a global leading packaging company in strong growth. With roots in the USA, we today are approximately 25 000 employees and are located in 130 locations worldwide. We create innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for different products and markets. We are just as committed to our customers and employees as we are to protecting the environment and giving back to the communities where we operate.
With us at Graphic Packaging International you become a part of an international organization in constant development with the chance to grow with great freedom and responsibility. We are a flat organization that cherishes our open and innovative culture. In close cooperation with committed and competent colleagues, you will have great opportunities to contribute to change and to develop.
The position
As Key Application Manager you will play a key role in implementing and supporting our ERP platform. As the leading expert in the field you will be responsible for but not limited to implementation, drive changes, helpdesk support, create and update documentations and user manuals, educate and train existing and new users in the system and above all, create a secure and cost efficient system.
The position is permanent employment starting as soon as possible
The job will require regular travels .
Personal skills
As a person, you are analytical, service-minded, with an excellent ability to dig into and solve complex ERP problems. You are an expert communicator with a pedagogical approach. To succeed in the role you are independent but enjoy working in a dynamic team.
Your background
You have a degree in IT (or other relevant experiences within ERP) and relevant work experience within the area of our ERP system Radius (Pecas). It is highly meritorious if you have worked with SFDC (classic DCU and AC4D), Planning systems (PSA and Printflow), experience in IT audits and SOX compliance.
Working at Graphic Packaging International
We know that our employees are our greatest asset. In our rapidly growing organization, a variety of exciting challenges and career and training opportunities await. We invest in you as an employee and want you to develop together with us. We think that it is important that you as an employee should enjoy and feel good, which is why we offer you a generous range of employee benefits. In addition to flexible working hours and the possibility to work from home, we also offer reduced working hours (arbetstidsförkortning), health care allowance and access to our gym. Massage is available at the workplace during working hours, you are offered pension and insurance advice and discounts on gyms, hotels and entertainment, etc.
Your first step towards a rewarding career in a global packaging company starts here!
Do you wish to know more?
Contact Tony Pesik, Radius Business Solution Manager, tony.pesik@graphicpkg.com
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GPI Flexibles AB
(org.nr 556754-1049) Jobbnummer
8233571