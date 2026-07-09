Key Account Manager, Workplace Projects, Emea
Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak / Säljarjobb / Lund Visa alla säljarjobb i Lund
2026-07-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak i Lund
Job Summary
The Key Account Manager for Workplace Projects ensures that workplace investments are aligned with business needs, delivering high-value environments that enhance employee experience, drive operational excellence, and support organizational growth.
Facility & Real Estate Management (FREM) plays a critical role, managing and transforming a global footprint that spans facilities, real estate, workplaces, capital investments, logistics assets, energy, fleet, and more.
This position is ideal for someone with both consulting and execution mindset who has the drive for senior level stakeholder management skills in a large‐scale industrial and enterprise context, driving tangible, operational change with long‐term impact.
The Key Account Manager for Workplace Projects plays a critical role in transforming workplace strategy into tangible business value. Acting as the trusted partner between stakeholders, real estate, facilities, project teams, and external suppliers, this role ensures that workplace investments deliver exceptional experiences for employees while supporting the organization's operational, financial, and sustainability objectives.
By understanding business priorities and translating them into effective workplace solutions, the Key Account Manager helps create environments that enable collaboration, innovation, wellbeing, and productivity. They ensure projects are delivered consistently, on time, and within budget, while maintaining strong stakeholder relationships and driving alignment across multiple functions and geographies.
Beyond project delivery, the role is essential in maximizing the value of workplace investments. Through strategic account management, proactive engagement, and a deep understanding of customer needs, the Key Account Manager identifies opportunities to improve workplace performance, optimize space utilization, enhance employee experience, and support future business growth.
Ultimately, this role helps shape workplaces that attract and retain talent, strengthen organizational culture, and enable the business to achieve its long-term goals.
What you will do
Act as the regional point of contact for all Workplace Experience and Real Estate projects by being in dialogue with the business on an ongoing basis to identify needs when it comes to Workplace and Real Estate.
Develop business cases (end to end) to outline scenario options and support executive-level decision making using financial and non-financial information and performance metrics. Assure financial controls and reporting.
Lead and drive external project managers to execute technical and logistical management of the project from the beginning till the end.
Secure that we are delivering sustainable solutions with full accessibility.
Recognise value engineering opportunities and coordinate without losing sight of the bigger picture.
Actively track each aspect of project performance against schedules, budgets, quality of the solutions and user satisfaction.
Strengthen cross functional collaboration and communication in each project, follow the BT process, ensure R&R are carefully managed. Develop and maintain effective working relationships with business stakeholders, internal FREM, collaborators and other parts of the business
Create amazing spaces which are sustainable and heighten user experience
Integrate feedback from the operations and facilities teams into development of the project.
Be the ambassador for the Future Work experience and ensure it is implemented in all projects
Ensure all safety protocols are carried out, reported and logged in order to cultivate a safety mindset in all project execution.
Deliver Real Estate acquisitions & divestments to secure best value for the business
Manage proactively Real Estate lease events to support investment prioritisation and secure fit-for-purpose Real Estate solutions to the business
We believe you have
Skills & Experience
Essential
Significant experience in corporate real estate, workplace strategy, or related disciplines.
Experience delivering workplace projects including office relocations, fit-outs, and workplace transformations.
Excellent stakeholder management and influencing skills.
Strong project management and organisational capabilities.
Demonstrable experience managing real estate transactions and lease negotiations.
Strong commercial and financial acumen with experience developing business cases
Ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
Desirable
Experience managing regional or global property portfolios.
Experience within a corporate occupier environment.
Exposure to workplace analytics, utilisation data, and portfolio optimisation.
ESG and sustainability experience within real estate portfolios
Personal Attributes
Commercially focused and results driven.
An effective negotiator and relationship builder.
Proactive, adaptable, and solutions oriented.
Comfortable working with senior stakeholders.
Detail-oriented while maintaining a strategic perspective.
Passionate about creating workplaces that support business success and employee experience
Qualifications
Essential
Degree in Real Estate, Property, Surveying, Business, Finance, or a related discipline, or equivalent industry experience.
Desirable
MRICS (Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors).
CoreNet Global qualifications (MCR, SLCR or equivalent).
Project Management qualification such as PRINCE2, PMP, or equivalent.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 23rd July.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Sudhir SaseedharanKetteley.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Adriana Giacci at adriana.giacci@tetrapak.com
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gatan (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9998634