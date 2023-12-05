Key Account Manager within IT/Energy
Hays AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hays AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of a developing and exciting journey at one of the world's largest specialist workforce solution companies?
We are now looking for our next star for the role of Key Account Manager/Senior Key Account Manager in our successful IT/TECH team focusing on the energy sector.
What does your working day as a Key Account Manager with us look like?
As Key Account Manager you will have a 360 responsible for developing and maintaining customers and temporary workers in the IT/Energy sector. The pace is fast and the work is complex as you will support and act consultatively in staffing matters with the customer and temporary worker, and resolve inquiries on exciting assignments. You are proactive in your way of working, and you have the ability to listen to both customers, consultants and candidates. Eventually you will have personnel responsibility for a group of employees where you will act as support in their work and are responsible for their development and assignments.
Who is going to be successful in this role?
In order to be successful in the role of Key Account Manager, it is required that you have a strong drive and self-leadership, are motivated to have and build your own business and success. We believe you have entrepreneurial skills and eye for innovative solutions. You are communicative, a team player and a decision maker. Moreover, you enjoy sales, are results-oriented and have an extraordinary sense of service.
If you are from outside of Sweden we believe you have a strong curiosity and urge to become successful in a different country. Please read below regarding your potential new location.
As much as we value personal traits we also required the following skills:
* We see that you have at least 2-3 years of experience in a similar role
* Relevant education or other relevant education/background within the Energy sector
* A proven track record within the Energy sector
* Fluent in English (Swedish is a plus)
* Experience within temporary worker labour environment
* Experience in managing complex relationships
* It is a plus if you have similar experience outside of Sweden
Our values which are Build Partnerships, Think Beyond and Do The Right Thing support our skills, behaviours and way of doing business.
What do we offer?
We offer you a job at the world's largest specialist workforce solution company with exciting and developing tasks. Your colleagues are an inspiring group with great commitment and close to laughter. Our headquarter is located in the middle of Stockholm's city, and we have an office in central Malmö as well.
* Collective agreement Kompetensföretagen (insurance, parental allowance, pension ITP1 and Flexpension and more).
* 6 weeks holiday
* Hays Birthday Off: Day off on birthday
* Health care allowance
* Wellness hour
* Free doctor's visit - SEK 1,000 per year
* Hays Help: Opportunity to get involved in charity work, 8 hours per calendar year
We are looking forward to receive your application (CV and Cover Letter) as soon as possible!
For questions about the role contact Caroline Bagge at caroline.bagge@hays. com , alternatively on LinkedIn.
The application window closes: 2024-01-04
Start date: as soon as possible
Interviews take place continuously and the position may therefore be filled before the application period has expired.
• --
Your new employer
At Hays, we invest in lifelong partnerships that empower people and businesses to succeed. With over 50 years of success behind us and over 10,000 employees in 34 countries, we have evolved to put our clients and candidates at the centre of everything we do.
What really sets us apart is our knowledge and deep understanding of business development and our ability to meaningfully innovate for our clients and candidates.
Hays has been in Sweden since 2003 and has been specialised in recruitment of permanent and temporary roles within many specialist areas. Today we are mainly focusing in IT/Tech, Corporate functions and Life Sciences.
Your new market
Hays has been in Sweden since 2003 and is next to Denmark, our second largest representation in the Nordics and geopolitical one of the markets with the best outlook. We have two offices in Sweden - our headquarter in Stockholm and a second office in Malmö.
Your new location
The head office in Stockholm is located next to the main train station, where the business recently moved to in December 2022. Stockholm itself is a fast-paced, culturally rich and open city, built on several islands in the Baltic sea. In the greater Stockholm area live about 2.3 million people and has been rated by the Monocle magazine as the city with the 4th highest quality of life in the world!
The Swedish culture is very open-minded, diverse and welcoming - If you are into outdoor sports such as hiking, skiing or boating, Sweden may be just the right place for you, just have a look at the map and you'll see why. From an accessibility point of view, Stockholm is about a 2.5-hour flight from the main cities in central Europe and therefore pretty attractive.
For further information see http://www.visitsweden.com/
--- Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-02
E-post: caroline.bagge.95242.3101@haysinternalse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "BBBH5747". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Kontakt
Caroline Bagge caroline.bagge@hays.com Jobbnummer
8309628