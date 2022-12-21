Key Account Manager To Workshop!
WorkShop offers you an exciting job in an international and dynamic organization where there is a short time gap from idea to action. Would you like to join us?
Workshop is now looking for a skilled Key Account Manager to join our team! As a Key Account Manager at Workshop you are the customers advocate and focused on customer satisfaction and identifying new opportunities to expand our relationships with our customers. Your main focus will be to provide our clients with impeccable leadership and business acumen. Your ability to analyze data, discover compelling insights and develop action plans to achieve goals will be crucial in this role.
Key Responsibilities
• Serve as the lead point of contact for all customer account management matters, with Customer Satisfaction as your most important objective
• Provide annual account development plans and report progress on monthly/quarterly basis
• Lead and direct customers, through building strong relationships and creating the conditions and opportunities to up-sell our company's services and additional products
• Manage customers through the full customer lifecycle, from initial on-boarding, scoping to successful maturity and growth
• Regularly share expertise with your account team to support continuous learning and improvement and collaboratively work effectively with and across other departments within WorkShop, to fully take advantage of all our offerings
• Create consultancy reports to our clients with clear recommendations, action based on the data and insight
When it comes to your strengths, passions and prior experiences, you should have:
• Deep understanding of sales, business and marketing e.g. what type of actions or market activities that drives sales and how to impact these
• Ability to work cross-functionally and with a wide range of employees with different skill sets
• Ability to perform well in a highly dynamic, rapidly changing environment
• Demonstrated ability to analyze data, discover compelling insights and develop action plans to achieve goals
• Entrepreneurial with the ability to turn a great idea into a real business opportunity
• A strong communicator and a team player
• Skills in MS Office/G-suite
• Fluent in English and Swedish
• If you have experience from the retail industry and/or the consulting industry that is considered as a plus
Placement: Stockholm HQ NextGenRetailHub (https://www.nextgenretailhub.com/)
(Hybrid)
Start: As soon as possible or according to agreement
Working hours: Full time
Selection and interview process is ongoing; therefore, please apply as soon as possible. We don't accept applications by mail, apply therefore via add.
Last application day is 2022-12-31.
Workshop - The consumer experience agency is the largest and leading retail agency in the Nordics and we work with some of the world's largest brands. We combine strategical, creative and tactical services to create innovative consumer experiences both online and offline. Join us in creating unique and engaging pop up concepts for various brands, become one of the best brand ambassadors on the market, develop and operate store concepts or be our next social media expert. WorkShop provides an end-to-end solution, from the initial design concepts to bringing the ideas to life. We all share a passion for pushing the limits within retail and have a culture with a strong sense of community where every voice can be heard.
Learn more about our company at WorkShop (https://www.work-shop.com/)
and follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/workshoptheconsumerexperienceagency),
LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/724670/admin/)
