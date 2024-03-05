Key Account Manager To Incoax Networks
Nexer Recruit AB / Säljarjobb / Lund Visa alla säljarjobb i Lund
2024-03-05
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Recruit AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Malmö
, Trelleborg
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about shaping innovative products that make a real impact? We are on a mission to revolutionize broadband access with our cutting-edge solutions, and we're looking for a Key Account Manager to join us on this journey. If you thrive in dynamic environments and are keen on driving strategic sales initiatives, this could be your next big challenge. Welcome with your application!
YOUR NEW CHALLENGE
Our organizational style is informal and collaborative, and you will have plenty of opportunities to work closely together with people from all parts of the company with the sole purpose of supplying our customers with the best possible offerings.
You will have overall responsibility for creating, qualifying, and developing individual sales opportunities for existing direct accounts as well as keeping an account plan up to date for the individual accounts. You will also act as an internal team leader for the cross functional InCoax team working with the account Google Fiber. The role also includes to support other indirect sales activities through partner channels, identify and qualify opportunities within new and existing accounts. Some of your other tasks and responsibilities will be:
Support InCoax partners with sales and marketing activities and follow up on forecast on a regular basis
Participate in trade conferences online/offline and have some weeks of travel per quarter
Build relationships with the right executives, to secure long-term sales.
Keep up to date when it comes to trends, new technologies and developments in the market
Handle orders received by the company through various channels in accordance with our sales procedures
Develop and maintain the records of accounts in our CRM
Generate sales reports and support the CCO in developing and improving sales procedures and follow-up
This position can be based in Stockholm, Lund or Gävle. You will report to the Chief Commercial Officer who is based in Stockholm.
YOU ARE
We are seeking a proactive and well-organized individual with high social competence, eager to work in a dynamic company. You should possess strong relationship-building skills and have an interest in technology with a willingness to acquire knowledge about the broadband market in the EU and North America. It is also crucial that you have a holistic view with a business-minded approach, and you strongly resonate with our core values: to be smart, courageous, and constantly strive to simplify the complex. Other traits we value are to be positive and driven, capable of working independently with a focus on quality.
We are seeking a candidate with several years of sales experience, preferably as a Key Account Manager in the tech sector, possessing technical knowledge in broadband or telecommunications. This role requires experience with operators, direct or indirect, due to business complexity and lengthy sales cycles. Technical understanding is crucial for facilitating the operator's tech function throughout sales, supported by experts, as you are expected to construct a business model showcasing InCoax's solution's financial appeal. Proficiency in advanced business English, a bachelor's degree in business, computer science, or equivalent experience is also expected. Familiarity with CRM systems like HubSpot, project-based work, and international experience, along with proficiency in Swedish or German, is advantageous
OUR SOLUTION
Fiber networks are being installed in streets at a rapid pace, but the cost and complexity of connecting buildings and apartments with high-speed, high-bandwidth services represents the Last Mile Challenge. Full fiber deployment is an expensive undertaking. Therefore, it makes sense to use the free capacity in existing coaxial networks without the need to install fiber in the buildings or apartments. InCoax provides solutions for customers to reach Gigabit internet speeds in a smart and cost-efficient way.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
If you're excited by the prospect of contributing to our mission and making a tangible impact in the industry, we'd love to hear from you. With our collaboration with Nexer Recruit, we invite you to reach out directly to recruitment consultants Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
/ +46 723 612 844 or Johanna Värmfors at johanna.varmfors@nexergroup.com
/ +46 730 821 230 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT INCOAX NETWORKS
InCoax Networks AB (publ) is innovating the future of broadband access. We provide the next generation of smart and sustainable networking products and solutions to the world's leading telecom and broadband service providers. InCoax has it 's headquarter in Lund, Sweden, and a development & operations unit in Gävle.
InCoax Networks AB is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nexer Recruit AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8517579