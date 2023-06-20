Key Account Manager till Michelin
2023-06-20
Key Account Manager
Take the opportunity to work for a global company, in an international environment and be a part of our warm and friendly group of colleagues at Michelin Nordics.
About the role
You will be a key player in offering our premium tyre products to our key customers in Sweden and Iceland. Our new KAM is responsible for sales and key performance against wholesale customers and e-commerce companies. In the role, you will work close with other Key account managers, technical experts, and Account managers at Michelin and report to our Sales manager Guillaume Destoup. You are responsible for the entire sales process and for managing existing business as well as establishing new business opportunities for our customers. In the role, you will collab with colleagues in UK and Germany.
Your work tasks will include:
• Full responsibility for your key accounts in Wholesales and Commerce Companies.
• Negotiate single / multi-year customer contracts.
• Be responsible for the contract management of your customers.
• Create short- and long-term strategies.
• Customer product and service forecasting as well as asset management.
• Build and negotiate operational action and development plans for your accounts.
• Target new business for growth
• Create profitable commercial offers.
• Negotiate single / multi-year customer contracts.
• Manage tender processes.
• Manage the commercial relationships.
• Create new and develop existing contracts.
• Customer product and service forecasting as well as asset management.
Build and negotiate operational action plans and a development plan for your customers
About you
In this role it is a must to be skilled in communication and networking and create relations with our customers, and this is of course how you would describe yourself. You love the idea of being able to work independently and taking ownership of the responsibilities assigned to you. You have a proactive mindset and always see opportunities to grow the accounts with good margins. You have proven skills in coordination of large customers with multiple sites as well as project management experience will be strong merits. We prefer if you have a bachelor's or master's degree within business or finance. To speak and write both English and Swedish fluently is a requirement for this position.
As a person, you are result oriented with high customer focus and you are strong in building long term relationships. You need to be structured, analytical, solutions oriented and have a determination to succeed. You should also be an experienced user of Microsoft Office 365 and especially Excel.
About Michelin:
At Michelin we live by our values, respect for customers, people, shareholders, the environment and facts. Michelin is dedicated to sustainably improving the mobility of goods and people by manufacturing tires for every type of vehicle. Michelin also offers electronic mobility support services through ViaMichelin.com, and publishes travel guides, hotel, and restaurant guides. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries with 125,000 employees, app. 180 work in the Nordics.
The last application date is 6 July. If you have any questions about the role, feel free to contact John Bergmark or Karin Larsson at Culpeo People & Culture Partner. Interviews are held continuously, and an agreement of employment can be decided before the application deadline.
