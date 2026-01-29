Key Account Manager (Sweden) - Media Entertainment Solutions
2026-01-29
Key Account Manager (Sweden)
Media Entertainment Solutions
About the Role
We are seeking a high-performing Sales Professional to manage and develop major pan-Nordic accounts for LG Electronics' Media Entertainment Solutions business. This position is based in Stockholm and reports to the Nordic Sales Director.
Responsibilities
Implement the Global LG Media Entertainment Solutions Strategy in the Nordic market.
Lead the forecasting and planning process for assigned accounts.
Analyze strategies of key retailers and competitors, as well as market trends.
Oversee all aspects of sales, including:
Product mix
Profit responsibility
Range planning
Promotions and marketing campaigns for key retailers
Manage administrative tasks such as internal reporting and sales program management.
Drive the LG Profitable Growth Program within the Media Solutions Business Domain.
Background and Experience
Degree in Business Administration or related field (preferred).
Minimum 3 years of senior-level sales management experience.
Fluency in Swedish and English (business level) with strong understanding of Norwegian.
Experience with a multinational or global company, preferably in consumer electronics (TV category experience is a plus).
Personality & Competencies
Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel and PowerPoint).
Familiarity with forecasting and sales planning systems.
Understanding of PSI management (purchasing, sales, inventory analysis).
Knowledge of consumer goods sales regulations, including pricing and promotional campaigns.
Excellent communication skills; ability to build networks and motivate others.
Confident, creative within a structured framework, and strong in planning and prioritization.
Flexible, open to change, and culturally adaptable.
Driven, proactive, and thrives in a fast-paced environment.
Positive team player.
Travel
Regular day trips for face-to-face meetings with customers in the Nordic region (monthly or quarterly).
Weekly in-store visits in the Stockholm area.
Occasional global travel for trade fairs and HQ visits (1-2 times per year).
Other Requirements
Valid driving license (B).
Stakeholders
LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solutions Nordic Sales Director (Reporting Line)
Product Director, Demand Planning & GTM Functions
Extended Key Account Manager Sales Team
Product Specialist Team
We look forward to your application and the opportunity to discuss how you can contribute to our team!
