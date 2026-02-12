Key Account Manager, Quintus Technologies
Key Account Manager to Quintus Technologies, Västerås
Customer-facing project lead for aftermarket upgrades, overhauls and warranty projects.
Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high-pressure technology, designing and delivering advanced high-pressure systems to customers worldwide, industries where performance, reliability and uptime are non-negotiable.
What happens after installation is just as important as the delivery itself, and that's where this role becomes central.
As Key Account Manager within Customer Service & Support (CSS), you take end-to-end ownership of key customer accounts and long-term service agreements within Quintus Care, acting as the customer's project lead in the aftermarket phase. You lead and coordinate aftermarket activities such as upgrades, overhauls and warranty projects, ensuring strong execution, clear customer communication and solid financial outcome. You build deep understanding of the equipment and customer applications, and you translate that knowledge into the right actions and support over time.
This is a role for someone who enjoys combining technical knowledge, structured project execution and relationship building, in a global environment with high expectations and close collaboration across all functions - with a clear focus on long-term customer value. You will be responsible for customers across the EMEA region, and the role includes travel within the area
What you'll do
You are the main point of contact for customers within your Quintus Care agreements, and you drive progress from start to finish.
In practice, you will:
* Own and develop the customer plan within Quintus Care, including agreement management and performance follow-up over time
* Lead warranty, upgrade and overhaul projects with planning, coordination, tracking, stakeholder management and customer updates
* Build trusted relationships with customer stakeholders and act on needs, risks and opportunities early to secure delivery and long-term outcomes
* Work closely with Sales to identify and realize additional business opportunities within key accounts
* Use customer insights and service data to support continuous improvements in our offering and internal ways of working
Your background
You hold a degree in engineering or another relevant technical field and have at least 3 years' experience from roles such as Project Manager, Aftermarket/Service, Customer Success/Account Management or similar within an industrial setting. You are comfortable in customer dialogues, structured in your follow-up, and able to drive multiple topics in parallel without losing quality. Proficiency in MS Office is required, MS Project is a plus. You are fluent in English (written and spoken). Other languages is an advantage.
Why Quintus
At Quintus, you'll work close to advanced technology, global customers and a highly skilled organization. You'll have real ownership, broad interfaces and the opportunity to shape how we develop our long-term customer partnerships through Quintus Care. Så ansöker du
