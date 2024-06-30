Key Account Manager Nordic
Alva Technology AB / Säljarjobb / Jönköping Visa alla säljarjobb i Jönköping
2024-06-30
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alva Technology AB i Jönköping
PotisEdge is a leading manufacturer of battery energy storage (BESS). We provide intelligent turnkey BESS solutions to customers worldwide, www.potisedge.com.
Our European operation, PotisEdge Europe AB, is co-located with Alva Technology AB, in Jönköping, Sweden. Together with ALVA Technology, we support our customers in the Nordics through local capabilities of technical support, O&M service, warehouse & logistics, etc.
We are currently in a rapid ramp-up phase. In order to further develop our operations in the Nordic region, we are looking for a key account manager. The position will be in our Jönköping office. Your duties include but are not limited to:
1, To develop partners & key accounts for BESS in the Nordics
2, To participate in marketing activities
3, To support project execution, including planning, installation, commissioning, etc.
4, To act as a communication bridge between your counterparts in China and customers in the Nordics
Your background in B2B sales and the energy & electricity industry is highly desirable. We offer an international work environment and great opportunities for career development, in the exciting green energy transition and electrification. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-30
E-post: kalle.liu@alvatechnology.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alva Technology AB
(org.nr 559438-2565)
Hjortronvägen 1 (visa karta
)
554 75 JÖNKÖPING Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8777469