Key Account Manager For Sweden - Dafa
2025-05-12
DAFA Group, established in Denmark 1939, is a leader in providing innovative solutions that seal, absorb and protect. With a history of over 85 years, DAFA has expanded its operations globally, employing more than 280 people across three continents and nine countries. Their production facilities are strategically located in Denmark, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, please visit www.dafa-group.com
•
Are you an experienced and driven Key Account Manager with many open doors to Swedish manufacturing companies in in the industrial sector? If your answer is yes, you should now read below about this job opportunity as a Key Account Manager at the Danish company DAFA.
We are now looking for a technically interested and driven Key Account Manager for our business unit "DAFA Industrial Solutions" to take responsibility for our customer accounts and projects in Sweden. DAFA Industrial Solutions focuses on developing unique foam and rubber solutions to seal, absorb and protect, in close collaboration with our long-standing customers in the industrial sector.
This is the role
As our Key Account Manager, you will actively be responsible for our existing accounts and to expand strategically with new customer accounts, mainly in Sweden. Our customers range from world-leading companies to smaller companies and manufacturers in different types of industries. The main industries of focus would be HVAC and Electronics. As DAFA is looking to significantly increase its operations in Sweden, exploration and acquisition of new customer projects is an important activity and task of this role. You will be working closely together with the Innovation and Purchase team at DAFA to ensure a high success rate in securing new projects.
It is important that you are used to and enjoy meeting customers face to face and can sell complete technical solutions, or the unique solution that suits each individual customer best. Since our sales cycles tend to be quite long, you must have good ability to run several parallel ongoing sales projects simultaneously. You run your projects from A - Order. You plan your time from day, monthly, to yearly, working according to a detailed marketing and activity plan.
You conduct monthly meetings with the sales manager for the Nordics to check on progress, results, pipeline and priorities. You are measured by how you nurture and develop your growing business. You will work from your home office with exploration, administration and planning. You spend most of your time traveling and meeting with clients for about two to three days a week. You also have the opportunity on a regular basis to visit our company's office and factory in Aarhus, Denmark.
You are simply the Key Account Manager who is an expert in creating long-term and profitable relationships with our manufacturing industrial customers in Sweden - concentrating on HVAC and Electronics.
This is what we offer
For the right person, we offer a varied and exciting position as a Key Account Manager filled with daily challenges, job satisfaction and the opportunity for personal development within a market-leading international company, DAFA. You will have the possibility to work with specialists in all fields to develop innovative solutions and to extend your national and international network.
We offer you a fixed monthly salary + annual bonus + company car as well as a free role where you will be able to control and plan your time. You will be employed by our Swedish company - DAFA Sverige AB and are covered by a Swedish collective agreement.
Experience required
Previous documented experience with good results as a KAM/salesperson within B2B is advantageous, preferably combined with practical sales experience towards the manufacturing industry. Meritorious is if you have higher education corresponding to Bachelor or Master level qualification in preferably production engineering, chemical engineering or related disciplines.
As a person, you are technically interested and knowledgeable in different types of material applications. You have good overall computer skills (business/CRM systems (we use AX + Power BI) and Office programs). You are fluent in Swedish and English in speech and writing.
You probably live in the area around Jönköping or one of the larger Swedish cities; Malmö, Gothenburg or Stockholm. You also have a driver's license. Of course, you have a private life situation that allows you to travel for work.
Your personal qualities
To succeed as a Key Account Manager with us at DAFA, it is important that you are a driven and proactive person who is stimulated by visiting new customers but also by taking care of our existing ones. You are an expert in identifying new projects at customer sites.
You enjoy negotiating and have the ability to help the customer get the technically and financially best product/solution. It is important that you are a team player who sees the benefits for the entire company, while at the same time being able to work completely independently towards your set sales goals.
Today, you probably have a large developed network with relevant business contacts among Swedish manufacturing industrial companies in Electronics and HVAC, which will of course contribute to your success in the role of Key Account Manager within our business.
We will attach great importance to your personal qualities and profile to this position.
Application
In this recruitment, we collaborate with Ny Kollega and you are welcome to contact recruitment specialist Johan Spjuth on 0733670660 if you have any questions. The last day to apply is 31 May but please apply in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are taking place on an ongoing basis. Note that we will not accept applications written in Swedish. Background check will be conducted on our final candidate.
Welcome to DAFA with your application!
