Key Account Manager, European Equities
2023-08-24
Are you passionate about sales and client relations with great interest and knowledge of equities?
We are currently seeking a highly motivated and committed Key Account Manager with a consistent track record in building and leading client relationships and business development within our European Equities business.
Your Responsibilities:
Building and maintaining effective long-term relationships with a defined customer base in Sweden to ensure high satisfaction and increase revenues by achieving sales targets.
Responsible for implementing Nasdaq's short- and long-term Equity and Equity Derivatives sales strategy and interaction with assigned clients in Sweden.
Being one of the primary interfaces for all Nasdaq Equity and Equity Derivatives products and be responsible for creating demand for them by raising their profile with customers at the senior management or executive level.
Achieve revenue and Equity market share targets by increasing trading activity per account.
Conduct regular status and strategy meetings with the customer's senior management to understand their needs and link them to our product offerings.
We would like you to:
Demonstrate thought leadership in driving improvements to existing processes & practices.
Serve as an equity and equity derivative specialist with considerable depth of knowledge.
Resolve complex problems or problems where precedent may not exist.
Exercise independent judgment in methods, techniques and evaluation criteria to acquire results.
Network with key contacts outside own area; often influencing senior leadership.
Your profile:
Ideally 4-8 years of validated experience at a Bank, Broker, Exchange or similar position within the financial industry.
Bachelor's degree ideally in Economics, Finance, IT or Business.
Excellent client and service orientation.
Leadership as well as strong communication and negotiation skills.
Well-organized, accurate, proactive, conscientious and resilient.
Self-motivated and able to work both independently and within an international team.
Great understanding of the financial services industry and especially Equities and Equity Derivatives.
Outstanding command of MS Office applications and Salesforce.
Proficient in Swedish.
We offer:
Competitive compensation package that includes an annual bonus, equity plans, and an employee stock purchase program along with a generous pension program.
32 days holiday + Flex day program. (up to 6 additional days per year)
Additional benefits such as Fitness Allowance, a gym at the office and a private shuttle bus between Karlaplan and the office in Frihamnen
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
