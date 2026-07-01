Key Account Manager
Addilon Professionals AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Addilon Professionals AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
About Powerbox
PRBX is a leading manufacturer of high-performance power conversion products. We deliver innovative and reliable custom solutions across diverse industries, from medical technology and railway applications to defense and industrial automation. With a commitment to constant development and a focus on building strong client partnerships, Powerbox offers a dynamic and rewarding work environment.
Job description
We are searching for a highly motivated and driven Key Account Manager to join our team in Stockholm. You will be responsible for developing and managing long term business relationships with our key clients in the Nordics, focusing on power conversion systems and custom solutions.
Responsibility and tasks
Develop and maintain strong relationships with key clients in the assigned territory.
Identify and pursue sales opportunities, driving revenue growth.
Lead the entire sales process, from prospecting to closing deals.
Collaborate closely with internal teams to ensure timely delivery and customer satisfaction.
Provide technical guidance and tailor solutions to meet client requirements.
Conduct negotiations and finalize contracts with clients.
Manage customer forecast, prepare sales reports and territory updates.
Stay abreast of industry trends and competitor activities to inform sales strategies.
Qualifications
You have:
Proven experience as a high-performing Key Account Manager or similar sales role, preferably within the power electronics industry.
A deep understanding of power conversion and its applications.
Strong negotiation and communication skills, with the ability to build trust and rapport with clients at all levels.
Experience successfully managing complex sales cycles (ideally 6 months or longer).
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
Self-motivated and capable of working independently, yet also a collaborative team player.
Excellent organizational and time management skills, with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.
Proficiency in CRM software a plus.
Willingness to travel within the Nordics for client meetings and industry events.
Personality
To be successful in the role we believe you:
A highly motivated and results-driven individual with a strong work ethic.
You possess excellent communication skills and can effectively convey technical information to clients.
Are a strategic thinker with the ability to identify opportunities and develop innovative solutions.
Thrive in a dynamic and fast-paced environment, adapting quickly to changing circumstances.
You are resilient and persistent, able to navigate and persevere through long and complex sales cycles.
Are customer-focused, dedicated to providing exceptional service and building long-term relationships.
What we offer
At Powerbox, we offer a stimulating environment where you'll embark on a journey of professional growth and development. As a Key Account Manager, you'll lead sales efforts in the Swedish market, engage in challenging projects that drive our company's success. We provide competitive compensation packages, including salary, benefits, and incentives, to attract and retain top talent in the industry. With a strong emphasis on work-life balance, we offer flexible arrangements to ensure your well-being both inside and outside of work. Our culture is rooted in excellence, empowering you to excel in your role and contribute to our continuous growth and success. Take this chance to be part of a team dedicated to innovation, collaboration, and excellence. We look forward to hearing from you!
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position are answered on weekdays between 09.00 am -10.00 am, +46 10 207 43 20. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Addilon Professionals AB
(org.nr 559265-3603)
106 31 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9987531