Key Account Manager
Scania CV AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Oskarshamn
2024-07-10
Embark on an exciting journey with Scania, a company evolving from a traditional supplier of trucks, buses, and engines into a pioneer of comprehensive and sustainable transport solutions. Join our dynamic Strategic Account Management team within Sales & Marketing, where our OEM Sales division is globally leading the charge in direct sales to international bodybuilders (OEMs). As part of our ambitious team, you will engage with diverse accounts, catering to the unique needs of customers in the municipal/waste management, firefighting, airport, and construction sectors.
Our success story is unfolding, and we're seeking a passionate individual to contribute to our ongoing growth.
About the Role:
As a Key Account Manager, you will drive Scania's business and strategy with OEMs, delivering tangible results and unlocking potential for both parties. Your role is pivotal in enabling export business for OEMs into new markets, requiring regular interactions with internal and external stakeholders. With a direct sales responsibility, you will engage customers, offering end-to-end solutions that demand a high level of technical understanding of commercial vehicles and their interfaces with OEMs' equipment.
This role involves regular travel to engage with customers and participate in industry events, contributing to the global shift towards sustainable transport solutions.
Who You Are:
We are seeking a proactive individual with a can-do attitude, someone who thrives on challenges and transforms them into opportunities. Your enthusiasm and energy are highly valued in our workplace.
You likely bring experience from an international sales role, dealing with complex technical solutions, and possess advanced problem-solving skills in both commercial and technical contexts. Comfortable interacting with internal and external stakeholders across various cultures, you are adept at influencing decision-making with strong negotiation skills. Integrity is paramount, and you are at ease handling challenging discussions. Exceptional communication skills, both verbal and written, are a must.
Experience in Automotive, Heavy Machinery, Powertrain, Firefighting, or related industries is advantageous. A university degree in engineering or business, or equivalent relevant experience, is expected. Fluent in English, additional language skills are a plus.
