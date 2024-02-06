Key Account Manager
We are growing and are now looking for the next star to our sales department! Do you enjoy various work where building and nurturing client relationships is in focus? Are you ambitious, driven, committed and like to be a part of our expansion? If so, you might be the one!
WHO ARE WE?
We work every day to electrify the world, for a greener future. It started back in 2003 in the tech-hub city of Shenzhen, China. As one of the leading manufacturing company for separator film, we're dedicate to innovation, technology and electrification. You can say that we have it on our DNA!
Since 2021 we established a European headquarter in Eskilstuna, Sweden. We play a pivotal role in the green transition. So therefore, we are building one of Europe's most modern production plants that will be a major contributor in electrical vehicles. We have come a long way on our journey here in Eskilstuna, but there is also a big growth phase ahead!
ABOUT THE ROLE:
We need to expand our sales team and in this role you will ensures that our stakeholders needs and expectations are met by the business. You are responsible for maintaining and expanding relationships with significant clients. Also monitor market trends and providing insights and recommendations for strategic decision-making.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
As a Key Account Manager you will have different key responsibilities, but down below you have the most important ones:
Develop and execute strategic account plans to drive revenue growth, retention, and customer satisfaction.
Expanding the relationships with existing customers by continuously proposing solutions that meet their objectives
Serve as the link of communication between key customers and internal teams
Resolve any issues and problems faced by customers and deal with complaints to maintain trust
Play an integral part in generating new sales that will turn into long-lasting relationships
Prepare regular reports of progress and forecasts to internal and external stakeholders using key account metrics
QUALIFICATION'S & EXPERIENCE
For us, it's important that you have the right attitude, experience and habit of working in sales. You will be part of a well-established sales team where you need to be able to work independently as well as a part of a team.
Bachelor's degree in business, engineering, or a related field
At least 5 years of experience as a Key Account Manager or in a similar sales role within the new energy/automotive industry
Have a ability to understand technical aspects of renewable energy solutions and effectively can communicate them
Strong problem-solving abilities and has a habit of dealing with challenging situations
Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build rapport and influence at all levels of an organization
A passion for collaboration and teamwork, coupled with a drive to continuously learn and grow
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, managing multiple priorities and deadlines with ease
In this role you also need to be able to travel on business trips and be on site in Eskilstuna. We are placed a bit outside, so driving license is required.
Send in your CV and personal letter in English.
