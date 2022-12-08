Key Account Manager
Key Account Manager
Are you looking to join a truly unique AdTech company? Are you excited at the thought of working for a company focused on reducing the carbon footprint within the digital media ecosystem? Do you have sales experience in the media landscape?
If you answered "yes" to any or all of the above, this could be a perfect match!
About SeenThis
Since 2017, SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With our groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology, we are transforming the distribution of digital content, to increase performance and reduce impact on the climate.
With billions of streams served for more than 1,000 brands in over 40 countries, we are on a journey to reshape the internet - for good. And the X factor to this success is our people.
We are a tight-knit team of 100+ employees working across the globe from our offices in Stockholm, Oslo, London, Paris, Singapore, New York, and Sydney. We're growing at a rapid pace, across all business areas, and are constantly looking for new colleagues to join our team.
We hire the best people and believe in their ability to create success and grow at the same time. We are global, yet close to heart - and we have ambitious goals, yet down-to-earth people.
Do you want to be part of our expansion journey and have a lot of fun along the ride?
Join SeenThis!
About the role
As Key Account Manager, you will become a key player on our Swedish team and an important piece of the puzzle when it comes to the continual growth of the business. So far, we're a sales team of five who enjoy working together to challenge and produce innovative display ads that generate attention and engagement!
In this role, you will manage campaign activity, ensure client satisfaction and growth, as well as overall quality service and performance for our agency, brand and publisher partners. Part of your role as Key Account Manager includes becoming an expert in SeenThis' product portfolio, establishing and cultivating working relationships with key client stakeholders, proactively bringing the full value of SeenThis streaming technology to solve client challenges, and seize new opportunities, ensuring flawless execution, in addition to organically growing our trusted partnerships.
Some of the responsibilities in this role:
• Be responsible for the entire sales process (business development, customer analysis, lead management , sales calls, booking and conducting of meetings, sending quotes and signing contracts, etc.)
• Develop new business and create relationships with decision makers for each client account, understand their strategic goals, and develop plans to partner on these goals
• Manage a portfolio of existing and new clients, ensure day-to-day/flawless execution, and drive growth and adoption of our technology
• Advise clients by anticipating future needs and trends, as well as recommend appropriate solutions
• Work with the extended SeenThis team to identify and develop new opportunities and strategies, perform according to revenue forecasts and monthly, quarterly, and yearly targets
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are a team player who is motivated by your goals and works persistently and takes initiatives to achieve them. Building and maintaining relationships comes naturally to you in your day-to-day interaction with clients.
Requirements:
• 3+ years' experience in media sales, digital media, AdTech, marketing, advertising
• Proven track record of managing day-to-day client activity
• Detailed understanding of the digital media ecosystem
• Passion for building and leading client relationships
• You have a results-oriented approach
• Professional Swedish and English proficiency
Bonus points:
• Degree within marketing or equivalent professional experience
• You have an established network among media agencies and direct customers
• Excellent communication skills - ability to inspire, align and execute both oral and written
• Professional Finnish proficiency
