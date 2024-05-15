Key Account Manager - Rituals Nordics Wholesale
Rituals Cosmetics Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Nacka Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Nacka
2024-05-15
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rituals Cosmetics Sweden AB i Nacka
, Karlstad
, Örebro
, Skövde
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2024-05-15Beskrivning av jobbet
Rituals is now seeking a Key Account Manager for the Wholesale department in the Nordics. You will work with key customers to strengthen partnerships and contribute to Rituals growth. It's an exciting role with both international and Nordic focus in a growing company that always strives to be a leader and challenger in the industry.
YOUR ROLE
As a Key Account Manager for Rituals Wholesale, you are responsible for ensuring that our sales goals are achieved both on a Nordic and global level. You develop and manage our key customers in the perfumery industry by creating tailored solutions based on market analysis and customer needs. Together with your team, you evaluate and implement strategic plans and ensure that initiatives from Rituals headquarter in Amsterdam are followed in the Nordics. You also have a leadership role where you coach and develop your team, while acting as a brand ambassador towards our customers. You report to the Head of Wholesale Nordics and currently have responsibility for a coordinator in the Nordic Wholesale team.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Develop and implement business plans for your accounts.
Act as the main contact for customers regarding assortment and category work.
Negotiate and update partnership agreements for each account.
Analyze data and KPIs to assess results.
Ensure budget and profitability goals are met.
Kravspecifikation
In this role, we are looking for someone who has:
At least 3 years of experience in relationship-focused sales.
2-3 years of experience in a leadership role.
Preferable experience in the cosmetics industry or e-commerce.
University degree in a relevant field.
Excellent computer skills and experience with PowerPoint presentations.
Fluent in English and Swedish, other Nordic languages are a plus.
Desired qualities for this role:
Business-oriented and sales-driven.
Good analytical skills with a focus on the big picture.
Confident leader who builds trust with employees and customers.
Solution-oriented with experience in negotiations at a central level.
Positive energy, accuracy, and relationship orientation.
Striving to be "best in class" and create meaningful customer experiences.
WHAT WE OFFER
We offer you a full-time position at our Nordic headquarters located on Biblioteksgatan in central Stockholm. Rituals' philosophy is based on Slow down... and turning the small moments in life into meaningful Rituals, and that's exactly the experience we all work to provide our customers. Rituals is passionate about sustainable and personal well-being in the beauty industry, and with us, you will drive your area towards high, challenging, and fun business goals while having the opportunity to develop, prioritize your well-being, and be part of an amazing journey.
OUR RITUALS
"We are not here to sell beauty, we are here for you to feel good!" Raymond Cloosterman, CEO Rituals.
Rituals wants to help you slow down in your busy life, create meaningful moments, and remind you to experience these moments with joy.
INTERESTED?
If interested, please apply via our recruitment system. Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis. For further questions, contact Ulrika Eklund Lundberg: recruitment.nordics@rituals.com
. We only accept applications via our recruitment system to ensure proper data processing according to GDPR. Applications via email will not be considered.
To ensure that your personal data is processed correctly, we only accept applications via our recruitment system. Applications via email will not be included in our selection process due to GDPR procedures. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rituals Cosmetics Sweden AB
(org.nr 556821-5130)
Järnvägsgatan 9 (visa karta
)
131 54 NACKA Arbetsplats
Stockholm Sickla Jobbnummer
8679996