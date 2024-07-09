Key Account Manager - Midsummer
2024-07-09
Midsummer's mission is to be the leading producer of sustainable rooftop solar. We're building the world's greenest solar panel generating the cleanest source of electricity, with 90% lower carbon footprint than traditional solar panels. Every aspect of what we do ensures going beyond customer expectation, contributing to a sustainable future. Our vision is to transform the conventional roof with the most sustainable solar panel. We want to accelerate the transition towards renewable energy by manufacturing and installing our discrete, ultra-lightweight and flexible solar panels.
About the role
The Key Account Managers will work with creating long-term relationships with prospective customers to strengthen our position in the European market with focus on one of our growing markets, Germany, Spain, or France. You will be responsible and working hands-on with operating and continuously developing our business and relationships with large corporate customers, with a focus on energy-intensive companies that own properties with large flat roofs. Midsummer's solar panels make it possible for roofs that cannot handle the weight of traditional panels to produce solar energy. As a Key Account Manager with us, you will be working towards the shift to environmentally friendly energy production while offering customers an affordable energy price.
Main duties
Adapt and translate the sales material for the relevant market in Europe. Develop and manage the sales of Midsummer's products to business customers.
Establishing and maintaining successful long-term relationships with customers.
Provide relevant business information internally.
Your profile
You are fluent on a native level in either French, German, or Spanish, in both speech and writing.
Bachelor's degree in business or engineering related field
Have an interest in sales and technology
As a person, you can independently contact new customers to create good relationships and create more business opportunities in a structured manner with focus on value-based activities.
You are self-motivated and with an entrepreneurial spirit. By focusing on results, you challenge yourself to venture into new, unknown areas.
You can handle several parallel projects at once in a structured manner.
More information
The position is permanent with a six-month probation period.
The position is based in Järfälla
Traveling is included in the position.
Does it sound interesting?
